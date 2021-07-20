From Molly kilete, Abuja
The lead counsel to Sunday “Igboho” Adeyemo, Yomi Alliyu, SAN, has narrated how men of the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL), arrested the Yoruba Nation activist in Cotonou, Benin Republic.
Aliyu said Sunday Igboho, was arrested alongside his wife, Ropo, a German citizen, while trying to board a flight to Germany.
This much was contained in a statement by Aliyu, who said Interpol, working on the directives of the Federal Government, arrested Adeyemo on Monday night at the airport in Benin Republic.
In the statement sighted by Daily Sun, Aliyu condemned the arrest of the Yoruba Nation activist, which he described as impunity and called on the government of Germany, Benin Republic and the international community ‘to rise up and curb the impunity of the Nigerian Government by refusing any application for extradition of our Client who already has an application before the International Criminal Court duly acknowledged.’
