Molly kilete, Abuja

The lead counsel to Sunday Adeyemo, Yomi Alliyu (SAN), has told of how men of the International Criminal Police Organisation(INTERPOL), arrested the Yoruba Nation agitator, in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.

Aliyu, said Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday Igboho, was arrested alongside his wife, Ropo, a a German citizen while trying to board a flight to Germany.

This much was contained in a statement by Aliyu, who said INTERPOL working on the directives of the federal government arrested Adeyemo on Monday night at the airport in Benin Republic.

In the statement sighted by Daily Sun, Aliyu, condemned the arrest of the leader of the Yoruba nation which he described as impunity and called on the government of Germany, Benin Republic and the international community “to rise up and curb the impunity of the Nigerian Government by refusing any application for extradition of our Client who already has application before the International Criminal Court duly acknowledged”.