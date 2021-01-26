From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

A duplex owned by the Yoruba freedom fighter, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, fondly called Sunday Igboho, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, has been razed by fire.

Daily Sun gathered that Igboho lived in the duplex for many years, before he packed out of it, to a more expansive and palatial residence in 2020.

A very close source to Igboho said: “It is true that one of his buildings was burnt in the early hours of Tuesday January 26. We found out that those who burnt the house stormed Soka community at about 3a.m.”

Fielding question on what he suspected could have led to the burning of the ex-residence of Igboho, he responded: “But Chief Igboho has not spoken on the incident. I must tell you that we have not said we suspected anybody. But you will get more information when Igboho speaks on the inferno.”

Igboho has been in the news of recent over the quit notice that he gave to killer herdsmen, terrorising Ibarapa axis of Oyo State

Valuables worth millions of naira were said to have been destroyed by the fire, which occurred less than 24 hours after the South West governors met in Akure, the Ondo State capital, with the leadership of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN).

Fire fighters from the Oyo State Fire Service arrived at the scene few hours after to douse the fire. But the house had been partially burnt before their arrival.