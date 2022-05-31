This year’s Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) would continue to linger in the memories of Nollywood stakeholders, celebrities and guests that attended the one-week-long event.

The award staged an impressive come back after a two-year break. However, accolades accorded the event would not be complete without the immense support received from the Sunlight brand, a brand that shone like a million stars as a sponsor of the Best Director award.

In addition to the category sponsorship, the brand also activated at the AMVCA’s celebration of Africa’s diversity and at the main event by setting up an experiential booth. The booth was a beehive of activities with people from all walks of life taking their time to interact and pose for pictures ahead of the occasion. Celebrities and guests who visited the booth were rewarded with gifts.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

For the Sunlight brand, the climax of the night was the announcement of the keenly contested category of Best Director. Everyone in the hall and those watching at home across the African continent were held spellbound to know who would emerge winner of the category. At the end of the day, actor cum director, Ramsey Noah, emerged the winner for his mastery performance as the director of Rattlesnake.

Speaking, the Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Director, Unilever West Africa, Soromidayo George, reiterated the company’s commitment to celebrating and rewarding sterling creativity and ingenuity from Nollywood by partnering with the organisers of the award.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .