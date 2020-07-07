From Emmanuel Adeyemi,

Lokoja

The remains of a Nigeria Army Capt, GSM Abubakar who was killed along Lokoja- Okene highway has been moved to his hometown in Niger state for burial.

A source close to the mortuary unit of the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja told our correspondent that the family of the deceased and and few men in military uniform had just come to collect the remains of the slain army officer at about 1.45 pm on Tuesday afternoon in a military ambulance.

Capt Abubakar serving at 353 artillery Ojo cartonment was said to have been killed on Sunday by suspected armed robbers when he was traveling in his Honda civic car.

His wife and mother were said to have been abducted by the men of the underworld.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that a detachment of military personnel at the Army Record Lokoja and SARS operatives are still combing the forest to rescue the abducted wife and mother of the slain officer.

The death of the army officer was said to have caused panic to motorists plying the Abuja- Lokoja-Okene highway as scores of people have been kidnapped while some were killed.