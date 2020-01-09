Wilson Okereke, Afikpo

A young man, Mr Igbudu John, accused of breaking into people’s houses, has almost lost one of his arm following machete cut he received during one of his escapades at Egwuagu village, Okpoitumo Community in Abakaliki Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Our reporter was told by that the 20-year old man had been a thorn in the flesh of other villagers until he met his Waterloo in his neighborhood.

A source said on the fateful Sunday morning, after observing the movement of Mr Isaiah Okemini, he embarked on his nefarious activity but unluckily, he fell on the man’s ploy who kept vigil over his house after his family had gone to church.

According to him, while the house owner was taking cover, the miscreant without knowing went into the premises, removed the window and grabbed part of the wall to jump in but instantly he received machete cut from inside the room.

He further said that the suspected house breaker went into hiding after the incident but following the alarm raised by Okemini and effort of other residents, he was caught and handed over to police men from “C” Division, Ekumenyi.