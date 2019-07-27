Talent manager, entrepreneur and business consultant, Chiazor Daniel has disclosed that a lot has changed about him since he delved into the talent management industry.

The founder of Tribeman Global Solutions, a talent management/PR outfit, recalls: “Management has helped me become a better version of myself because of the level of trust people have for me. I have managed top-notch talents including Uche Ogbodo, Ifu Ennada (ex-Big Brother Naija housemate), Realwarripikin, Lynda Dozie, Kevwe Ogunje, Val Obil and Reverend Sista, a fast rising comedienne.

After few attempts at breaking into the industry as a writer, I decided to become a talent manager to help fight for the right of the artistes. That was where the idea for my talent agency, Tribeman Agency came from,” he recalled.

Speaking on his new project, Daniel said: “I just finished writing my first book which is being edited. In fact, I have a lot on my shelves currently. I am taking my artiste, Realwarripikin to her first solo comedy tour in Senegal entitled, Realwarripikin Live In Senegal.”