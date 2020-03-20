Chuks Onuoha, Aba.

Mr Nnolim Casmir Chidozie, an Aba based International Communication Technology (ICT) expert, in this interview, speaks on the challenges facing elections in Nigeria and how to solve them. He also talked among other things that the only way an Igbo man can become the president of Nigeria is when the electoral system is overhauled and digitized.

As an ICT expert who consults for states and Nations, do you think ICT could make our elections better in Nigeria?

It is not whether ICT has anything to do, but I want to tell you that ICT has all the things to do to put our nation back on track in our elections. Today, I have traveled to over 10 countries in the world and even the poorest of them have introduced ICT in their systems. You can hardly see anybody using analogue system in doing things. The world is changing and we need to change with it.

What then do you think are the challenges facing the electoral system?

The major challenge facing our electoral system is lack of Communication Technology in place. Looking at our nation from the point of view of ICT, I believe that if the problem of information and communication technology is tackled, Nigeria will be better. The nation needs to invest in ICT before this country can get back to its original shape. And what it means is that we should change from analogue to digital system, and it will put Nigeria back on track because there are so many things that are not going on the right way. I believe the change in Nigeria will start from ICT. Nigeria must invest heavily on ICT, which can also help the nation in fighting insecurity, crime and corruption. It is high time we did that for us to have peace in this country. Introduction of ICT can solve virtually all challenges from different sectors of the economy, politics, elections etc.

Do you believe that ICT is the reason for the success of the electoral process in some states or nations?

Yes, they are uncountable; sometimes ago, Zamfara State listed the number of ghost workers in their state, and these ghost workers were discovered through the use of biometrics which is the attendance register of those coming to work, and those not coming were discovered. If you understand very well, it is all about information and communication technology. It is the same in many other areas, where application of some designs that lack ICT ideas are not favourable to the masses. If we go digital, a lot of things will change for good and our nation will be better off.

How can ICT solve the political problem of Nigeria?

Politically, it is possible to affect our electoral system positively through ICT; from government’s managerial system, it can be done and our county will rejoice for it. ICT will help us in elections because if you study the Nigerian electoral system, you will understand that it is a mess. What happened in the last election in Kogi State is an eye-opener to everybody that there was a lot of sham in that election. If we are on a digital electoral system, this thing will not happen.

When you vote electronically, the result will appear electronically, either on your mobile phone or other wise; in the cyber of the INEC, it will reduce manipulation and a lot of other ills in the elections, it will reduce cost; in fact, everything will reduce, and Nigeria will become better as a society.

What do you think your organisation can do to help this country in that area of ICT introduction?

I have been canvassing and telling people that Nigeria can only get better if we invest more in ICT. If we are saddled with responsibility of changing our electoral system to ICT, or other areas, we shall surely deliver because I have my team of internationally xperienced ICT Engineers, that I can assemble from different parts of the world in the shortest possible time. As an international person who has traveled all over the world through this ICT, I give my words that the change will be instant and positive.

With the way things are do you think it is possible for an Igbo man to become the president of this country?

I believe in an Igbo man becoming the president of this country, but the only thing you will understand about Igbo presidency is that it is like a camel passing through the eye of a needle. It is not going to be an easy thing. This is because the Nigerian electoral system, which has to do with the number of votes does not favour the Igbo man emerging as the president of this country. The Igbo are not positively disposed to be so favored; if you take a study of the electoral system very well, you will understand that there is a lot of marginalisation of the Igbo man. Three states in the Northern part of Nigeria will subdue the entire states of the South East of Nigeria. But we have more qualified personnel in Igbo land to lead Nigeria to the Promise land than any other ethnic group, but due to the electoral system, I don’t think that we will be given opportunity, but on the area of of qualification, we are more qualified, educated, exposed, experienced and capable. I wish the electoral system in Nigeria can change; it will help Nigeria as a whole to bring them back to the international level.

But we are all Nigerians and believe that anyone whose pedigree cuts across the nation can emerge as the president of Igbo extraction.

We must understand that we have more of the non-educated people in Nigeria and their ideology is different from the ideology of the educated man who will want things done the right way, not minding if he or she is from the North or South. Actually, an educated man needs transparency and intellectualism but somebody who is uneducated just need familiarity to be convinced, even in doing the wrong thing.

But the presidency said that they are fighting corruption, or don’t you believe in their fight?

Answer :In the aspect of the presidency fighting corruption, I cannot really say much, because some of the steps I see them taking are not encouraging, as a citizen and resident of Nigeria. I don’t want to talk more on that because it infuriates me when I remember where we are and where we are coming from.

As an Abia based businessman, do you think that the state has faired any better since inception?

There are so many areas the state government should focus on; some of us are today crying out loud due to the system of things in this state. There seems to be poor infrastructural development, which needs a lot of attention; things are not being done the right way. There are lots of differences between our state and some adjoining states. Some of our leaders do travel and see most of the wonders of the earth outside the country, but they refuse to bring some of those things in here. When they are brought here, it will change the mindset of people. Abia has empowered so many people who come up to a level in life and move out, forgetting the point from where they started. They also refuse to invest in the same state that made them and go out to Lagos or Abuja to erect state of the arts buildings.

How can business be sustained in Abia?

Business has to do with consistency, it has to do with perseverance and commitment; an active and articulate businessman must have a concept, ideas and strategy; you must also be able to invest wisely in order to reap from your investment. You must do something that is different from what others are doing.

Are you interested in Politics?

For now, no! but that does not mean that if by tomorrow, my people want me to serve them from a pure heart, I will say no, because the voice of the people is the voice of God. But for me, I want to focus on my business and build my career and reach out to the less privileged as I have been doing. But If my people actually take up a bold step to ask me to serve, I will not say no, after all, life is all about service to mankind.