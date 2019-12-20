Eko Atlantic City was the place to be on December 15 as the Born In Africa Festival held amidst fanfare.

Since its inception in 2018, BAFEST has become a platform to celebrate and showcase Africa’s exceptional talent and creatives to the World. The Festival was curated in two events – a creative park and marketplace to enable fashion enthusiasts and art lovers engage with cutting edge styles, and designers on display.

This year, the best in the fashion industry across the continent such as Tokyo James, David Tlale, Weizdhurm Franklin, and Odio Mimonet showcased how they are shaping Africa’s fashion’s future using cuts, patterns and designs inspired by the African culture.

Powered by Access Bank and produced by Livespot360, the festival came to a climax with electrifying performances from leading African artistes including Burna Boy, Flavour, Teni, Patoranking, Niniola, Seyi Shay, Joeboy,,Becca, Mr. Real, 9ice, Ice Prince and Naira Marley.

Speaking about BAFEST, Group Head, Communications & External Affairs, Access Bank Plc, Amaechi Okobi, said: “It has become impossible to ignore the energy and talent coming out of Africa and this is giving rise to a greater awareness of a strong and proud African identity. These talents are challenging African stereotypes. Taking charge of the African narrative is one of the core reasons for Access Bank’s Born in Africa Festival fusing all of Access Bank’s activities in music, art, film and fashion with an aim to draw the attention of the world to Africa’s true culture.”