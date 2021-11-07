By Christian Agadibe

Nelson Bright, whose short film, The Bodies was inspired by human trafficking and illegal organ harvesting, has won the European Union Project Award at an event held at Silverbird Cinema, Victoria Island, Lagos.

From a pool of 461 entries from 71 countries, The Bodies was selected alongside Debt of Death, a film produced by Azubuike Erinugha and After Thought produced by Jonah Ino Moses. Rafael Rios Molina, the European Union representative in Nigeria and A-TIPSOM team leader, presented the award.

Commenting, Nelson Bright said: “Our team has been pushing since 2018, and I’m happy we have managed to spark a conversation around local /international anti-human trafficking agencies about the dangers of social media, using film as a medium for sensitization. I hope we get more strategic partnerships and funding to make the full movie. We believe 95% of anti-trafficking investment should be on preventing the crime from happening through entertaining education. I would like to thank the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi for funding my New York Film Academy education in 2019; it enabled me to start my film career. I also thank Linus Idahosa and Stephanie Linus for doing the same thing for me with DelYork Academy.”

