Adebowale Johnson

It was another round of thanksgiving recently for the Yaba branch of the Senior Citizens Association of Nigeria (SCAN), as elderly members of the group gathered for their annual general meeting and anniversary.

The event which took place on Wednesday, November 20, at the Yaba Baptist Church auditorium, has in attendance members of the association as well as the invited guests.

Chairman of the Yaba branch of SCAN, Deacon Adelani Fajobi expressed gratitude to God for keeping the association together in the last 12 months. He also thanked the members for their cooperation.

He said: “It is exactly two years that our executive took up the mantle of leadership and this is another year for us to render our stewardship for the last 12 months. The name of the Lord Almighty is to be praised for keeping us together throughout the year.

“All meeting was well attended, with the commitment to excellence by officers and members. Therefore, I am full of appreciation for all members.

“In the year under review, we cared well for our members by visiting the sick, sympathising with the bereaved, as well as rejoicing with birthday and wedding celebrants. These spirited efforts, in turn, have indeed, added new members to our association.”

The chairman, in his speech, called for a minute silence for those members that had passed on in the past 12 months. He prayed to God to comfort the family and others that they left behind. He also appreciated the tremendous support of Hon. Kayode Omiyale, the chairman of Yaba Local Council Development Area for the association.

The secretary, Elder Chris Sanyaolu, reported the series of activities the association witnessed both within and outside the branch in the past 12 months, including the national picnic outing at Awolowo Museum in Lekki, Lagos, lost and burial of Mama Felicia Olubunmi Oguntade, and Mama Atinuke Johnson.

A health lecture entitled, ‘Nutrition for the elderly’ was presented by Mrs. Remi Akinsoyin, a matron with the Lagos University Teaching Hospital. She took the gathering through the classes of food that are good for the elderly. She dwelt more on the quantities of food that would benefit the body and explained why the elderly citizens must restrict themselves to the foods that are only good for their well being.

She said: “Nutrition is about eating a healthy and balanced diet so your body gets the nutrients that it needs. Nutrients are substances in foods that our bodies need so they can function and grow. They include carbohydrates, fats, proteins, vitamins, minerals, and water.

“Good nutrition is important, no matter what your age is. It gives you energy and can help you control your weight. It may also help prevent some diseases, such as high blood pressure, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers.

“But as you age, your body and life change, metabolic rate declines, and so do what you need to stay healthy. For example, you may need fewer calories, but you still need to get enough nutrients. Some older adults need more protein,” She said.

She further advised that for the elderly to stay healthy as they age, they should eat foods that give them lots of nutrients, such as fruits and vegetables, fat-free or low-fat milk and cheese, lean meats, eggs, beans, nuts, and seeds. And she counselled that foods that are low in cholesterol and fat should be avoided. The lecturer urged the elders always drink enough liquids, so they don’t get dehydrated.