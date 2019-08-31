In the battle of the bulge, belly fat is an especially tough opponent. But there are actually a number of foods that are great for your taste buds and your waistline. They help you fight belly fat.

Below are some delicious belly fat-fighting foods you should be enjoying:

Avocados

Merely half of one avocado contains 10 grams of healthy mono saturated fats, which stop the blood sugar spikes that tell your body to store fat around your midsection.

Not only do healthy fats in avocado help thwart belly bloat, they also help our bodies better absorb carotenoids, cancer-fighting compounds found in colorful fruits and veggies like tomatoes, carrots, spinach and winter squash.

Bananas

The fruit packs 422 milligrams of potassium, a mineral that can help limit the amount of belly swelling sodium in your body.

Yogurt

A cup encourages the growth of good bacteria in your gut, throwing out other bugs that can cause bloating.

Creamy Greek yogurt is yummy, but it’s also much more than that. It is a combination of carbohydrates and protein help stabilize insulin, a hormone that tells your body to store calories as fat when levels get too high.

Green Tea

Three cups daily may rev up your metabolism and burn 30 calories, a study in Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise shows. The compound ECGC in the tea makes it easier to burn fat.

Berries

Antioxidants can improve blood flow, delivering more oxygen to muscles so abdomen revealing cardio is easier. Have some yogurt and berries before your workout to get those muscles ready for action.

Whole grains

Carbohydrate lovers, rejoice! The filling fiber in foods like oatmeal, brown rice, and bulgur wheat aids in keeping your body’s insulin levels low.

Researchers speculate this may shrink fat cells. Your body absorbs and burns these more slowly for longer-lasting energy than the refined carbohydrates in white bread and rice.