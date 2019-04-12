Afro pop star, Tiwa Savage has emerged as the first female brand ambassador of Star beer.

With Tiwa’s unveil as brand ambassador for Star Radler at a special event held at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos recently, her numerous fans will be eagerly anticipating the creative ways the brand intends to exploit the landmark relationship.

Always scoring first, Tiwa Savage last year became the first African female music star to win a BET Award, etching her name in gold in the process.

Since her emergence on the Nigerian music scene, Tiwa has released three studio albums, which have earned critical and commercial success. Her illustrious career has also seen her rise to becoming arguably the ‘African queen of music’.

Speaking on the development, Tiwa expressed her delight at becoming the first ever woman to be a brand ambassador for Star.

Hear her: “Star is a great brand and I’m thrilled to have joined the Star family. I’ve always loved the Radler brand and it’s an amazing opportunity to be the official face of the brand. The taste is quite exquisite! The Star brand is all about inspiring people to dream for bigger, greater things. Every Nigerian is somewhat aspirational, and this is a theme I try to imbibe in my music. I can’t wait for what the future holds with Star, as I urge everyone to be on the lookout for us.”

During the event, Star also unveiled its brand new football kit, accompanied with a sporting emblem. The kit will be worn by the Star football team, which will be made up of professional players like Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha and fans, in a novelty match on the April 16, 2019.