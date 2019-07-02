Uche Henry

Flourishing Forties Network (FFN) founder, Mofoluwaso Ilevbare, has said there are greater things people in their 40s can achieved in life notwithstanding perceived failures in their past.

At the maiden launch of FFN, Ilevbare said she was moved to refute the wrong assertions posited against persons within the age of 40 and beyond which says people in their 40s are unlikely to achieve their dreams in life; hence the need to re-ignite, reinvigorate and re-fire the zeal of such persons within this age bracket to achieve their aspirations in life.

She maintained that 40 is just a number and does not stop anyone from fulfilling destiny.

“We want to disabuse the minds of those who see no future for people in their 40s, and let them know that, at 40, one can still reach one’s highest destination because 40 is just a number,” she said.

The author of 18 books said 40 is another opportunity to run and even overtake early starters, saying it is not a time to regret or blame anyone.

“Forty is the time to take critical decisions to review, reflect and stay focused in one or two chosen careers. So many people started at 40 and they left legacies for generations to remember that they were here, so at your 40th year and beyond, nothing has spoil yet,” Ilevbare said.

She added that FFN is designed to relaunch people in 40s to start afresh or stand competitively in their respective careers depending on their socio-economic standing, adding that 40 is not a comfort zone, but a time to be conscious of one’s actions and inactions.

“If one misses the target at 40, one may not get it again in life, so it is a defining time after which life may become somewhat unpleasant, so it is a season for making careful choices,” she stressed.

Equally, Managing Partner, Nevitt Consulting, Victor Famuyibo, enjoined persons in their 40s to consolidate on their brands, values and reputations, saying, “It is a time for people at this age bracket to bite only the much they can chew, it is not the time to be everywhere at all time, or time to be Jack of all trade, but a time to define your final destination, because it is the second half of everyone’s journey of Life,” he said.

Famuyibo added that the age bracket from 40 to 50 is a delicate one which must not be live carelessly, but taking decisions about one’s final destination is crucial for proper navigation towards that end.

“Forty is not the best time to compete with others in their comfort zones, no, it is time to be resolute and persevere in your core competencies and strength and write your name in the sands of time where your generation will remember you with utmost nostalgia. It is not a time to cut corners neither is it a time to wind down, but a time to live above board, build integrity for the younger generation to emulate while your seeds bears fruit in your later days,” he said.