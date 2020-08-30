In Government College Umuahia in the early 70s, during my junior classes I was a novel-freak. I read almost every book I came across with gusto. Novels from all works of life fiction and non fiction. I read the novel – “She—Who-Must-Be-Obeyed”, by Rider Haggard : published in 1887. She was the ruler of a lost African City called Kõr. Her name was Eyesha, and she had lived for 2,000 years, before the story began. She waited for the reincarnation of her lover, whom she killed out of jealousy, so as to plead for forgiveness and remarry him. It was a myth and a mystery. Did you hear what I said, she lived for 2,000 years before her life began. Now it is a tug of war to make 100.

Yes, 2, 000 years are quite extreme, I agree. Okay let me come to the Bible we read every day. The 10 oldest people in the Bible makes nonsense of of our life-span nowadays. Just wait for it, do you know that Noah our ship revolutionist, married when he was 500 years old, please consult your Bible, and gave birth to Shem, Ham and Japheth. Did you hear me I said he married at 500 years not 50.

Alright, let me mention the 10 oldest people in the Bible and their ages. 1) Methuselah – 969 years. 2) Jared – 962 years. 3) Noah – 950 years. 4) Adam – 930 years. 5) Seth – 912 years. 6) Kenan – 910 years. 7) Enosh or Enos – 905 years. 8) Maleleel or Mahalalel – 895 years. 9) Lamech – 777 years. 10) Enoch – 365.

Please read the above paragraph again, and reflect. Even Adam that was punished for disobedience by God, and sent out of “Garden of Eden”, lived for 930 years. My God who did this to us. Note also that the white men that came to visit Eyesha in Africa, were in quest of the secrets of her longevity. May be they provoked God Almighty that made him to drastically reduce our life-span, that when we manage to clock just 100 every body will start celebrating. Let me mention 3 or 4 things we could do to prolong our life-span, then leave every thing to God.

1. Protect your DNA

As you age, the ends of your chromosomes become shorter, because of wear and tear. This makes you more likely to get sick. But lifestyle changes can boost an enzyme that makes them longer. Plus, studies show that diet and exercise can help lengthen them. Like I have written ad nauseam, when you reach 40, eat every thing in moderation, less carbohydrates and moderate protein. The bottom line : healthy habits may slow aging at the cellular level.

2. Play to win

An 80 – year study, published by WebMD, found that people who are conscientious – meaning, pay attention to detail, think things through, and try to do what is right – live longer. They do more for their health and make choices that lead to stronger relationships and better careers.

3. Choose friends wisely

Your friends’ habits rub off on you, so look for buddies with healthy lifestyles. Your chances of becoming obese go up, if you have a friend who adds extra kg to gluttonous consumption. Smoking also spreads through social ties, but quitting is also contagious.

4. Quit Smoking.

We know giving up cigarettes can lengthen your life, but by how much may surprise you. A 50-year British study shows that quitting at age 30, could give you an entire decade ie 10 years. Kicking smoking habit at age 40, 50, or 60 can add 9, 6, or 3 to your life, respectively.

5. Lose weight.

If you are overweight, slimming down can protect you against diabetes, heart disease, and other

conditions that take years off your life. Belly fat is bad for you, so focus on deflating that spare

Tyre. Eat more fiber and exercise regularly to whittle down your middle.

Heart disease is less common in people who drink in moderation, than in people who don’t

drink at all (my archive refers). On the other hand, too much alcohol pads the belly, boosts

blood pressure, and can cause a host of other health problems.

If you drink alcohol, the limit should be one glass a day for women and two or or three for

men. But if you don’t drink, please do not start. There are better ways to protect your heart.

7. Get Spiritual.

People who attend religious services, tend to live longer than those who do not. In a 12-year

study of people over age 65, published by WebMD, those who went more than once a week,

had higher levels of key immune system protein than their peers who did not

The strong social network that develops among people who worship together may boost your

health. Always be medically guided.

Please follow me on Twitter @_DRSUN.