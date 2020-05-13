Lisette Paras

With the coronavirus dominating the headlines, and marketers needing to pivot in the face of cancelled live events, here’s how communicators can make a change.

2020 has introduced new words and phrases into our daily conversations: coronavirus, COVID-19, social distancing, shelter-in-place.

The escalation of COVID-19 cases from a relatively small number of cases in China to a global pandemic has transformed every industry and all aspects of our lives with alarming velocity. For many businesses, there’s a pressing question:

What should you do about your marketing and public relations initiatives?

With headlines about the coronavirus dominating the news, it’s challenging to develop marketing and PR plans and execute accordingly. However, there are still things that savvy companies can do during these uncertain times.

Think critically about how to tell your story

The coronavirus pandemic has led to heightened fears, and with stock markets in freefall, travel at a standstill, an overburdened healthcare system and grocery stores struggling to cope with consumers rushing to stock up on home items, there’s been plenty of news for reporters to cover.

During this time, it’s important to be judicious in how you tell your story—and evaluate whether this is the right time to be telling it at all.

Some PR pros have sent some very cringeworthy pitches to reporters (for the record, starting any email with “coronavirus is helpful” will leave many recipients shaking their heads). Before you hit “send” on any marketing emails or media pitches that reference COVID-19, think about whether you could be seen to be profiting from a catastrophe.

Err on the side of caution. If you’re not sure if you’re capitalizing on someone else’s misfortune, you probably are.

Know your news cycle

That’s not to say that all stories are invalid during this time. As daily lives are uprooted, media coverage has changed from writing about the outbreak itself to what this means for virtually every facet of life.

The news cycle tends to follow a pattern of covering the news itself (“breaking news”) on day one, with ensuing days exploring the issue and its ramifications. In the case of the coronavirus, there have been follow-on stories about the consequences of Facebook inadvertently blocking links with important coronavirus information, the rise of online shopping/delivery and the potential mental health consequences of people staying at home.

If your news doesn’t fit in the first wave of coverage, you might be able to place your solution with a follow-up piece.

Understand that resources are strained.

CACOVID donates fully equipped 100-bed isolation centre to Kwara

The private sector-led Coalition Against COVID-19, CACOVID, recently donated a fully equipped isolation centre with 100 bed spaces and other equipment to the Kwara State government. The isolation center is located at Sobi Specialist Hospital, Ilorin.

At the presentation ceremony, Mrs. Grace Olagunju, spokesperson for CACOVID, said the gesture was meant to support the state government to successfully fight the pandemic in the state.

She said, “As you are aware, as a result of the pandemic that is ravaging the world and the country, CACOVID, a coalition of private-sector organisations, felt the need to come together with various governments and agencies, and Kwara being one of the active states, we found it worthy to make our contribution such that the state can be able to fight the war and win.

“Of course, our interest is health and lives of the citizens of every state, we felt that, as a responsible corporate organisation, we should do this to support the state government.”

She nevertheless canvassed support, and understanding from all and sundry in the state, to play their roles to enable the state government win the battle against the pandemic, saying, “the fight is for everyone, everyone should play their roles to kick the virus far away from Kwara.”

Dr. Femi Oladiji, a representative of Kwara State government, and the chairman, Medical Advisory Committee of COVID-19 Technical Committee in the state, commended CACOVID for the gesture, stressing that it would help the state government in its efforts to successfully fight the pandemic.

“On behalf of my principal, the Kwara State government is very delighted for this landmark support from CACOVID. It would surely go a long way to support us in our various efforts to fight the pandemic; they would be very useful for us,’’ he said.

FirstBank’s *894# USSD banking service hits over 9.5 million customer base

Nigeria’s leading financial inclusion services provider, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, has announced that its *894# Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) quick banking service has hit over 9.5 million customers. This is in clear demonstration of its acknowledged leadership in electronic banking. The bank’s USSD service, launched in January 2015, is an easy to use, convenient, fast, user-friendly mobile banking channel through which various banking activities are carried out on a mobile phone – across the four major GSM network operators in the country – without the use of the Internet.

Customers are able to enjoy a wide range of banking services using the bank’s *894# USSD banking. These services include; data and airtime top-up for self and third-party individuals, quick balance enquiry, fund transfers, BVN enquiry, BVN linkage, mini-statement, account number enquiry, account opening, merchant payment and FirstAdvance loan service.

The FirstAdvance loan service enables salary earners take a loan up to 50% of their monthly salary.

In the words of Chuma Ezirim, FirstBank’s group executive, e-business and retail products, “At FirstBank, we are excited about the impact our innovative solutions are making in the Nigerian payment landscape. Our *894# USSD banking has been a viable platform through which we take our banking services to the doorstep of our customers, right on the palm of their hands, without the limitation of an internet connection. We remain committed to creating various avenues to enable Nigerians carry out various financial activities conveniently, safely and securely anytime, anywhere in Nigeria.”

Nigeria: Live or Die, next level of COVID-19 social marketing communications

Joe Anatune

The flair for developing creative messages that translate marketing communications briefs into creative communication solutions that influence human behaviour remains a big challenge to advertising professionals. I have experienced many professionals struggle, muddle through and in the process cause much industry advertising spends go down the drain.

More often than not, the brief gives you the logic (strategy) of the desired communication; the why, how and what of the task. The real work is what I prefer to refer to as the “magic” (the creative message) and I can bet, it is one of the primary reasons why organisations seek the services of advertising agencies. The magic is a fine blend of science, arts and sheer inspiration. It is the emotional connection to the hopes and fears of the audience you are targeting. It can be a fascinating or exacting work (depending on your talent and passion) that tasks one’s ability to pass information through visual, auditory, kinaesthetic, olfactory and gustatory systems.

Research has proven that human behaviour is driven more by emotions than reason. Let us illustrate.

Following a research finding that fingered men as equally responsible for the birth boom in Britain in the 1970s, a young Iraqi-British Jew copywriter, Charles Saatchi, was given the brief to develop a creative solution by the population control department. Saatchi, who was at the time, running a creative hot shop with his designer partner came up with the concept of ‘the pregnant man’ which creative execution admonished a mocked-up pregnant man to be more careful in his nuptial demands, especially after bouts of drinks in the pubs, by imagining the pains he would experience if he were to carry the pregnancy for nine months. The campaign drastically reduced unplanned births just as his campaign for the Conservative Party tagged “Labour is not working” changed electoral fortunes of the party during the Margaret Thatcher years.

Nearer home, the “Andrew” campaign for brain drain generated a lot of buzz but failed to reverse the issue because the nation offered nothing to those who stayed behind. Within the cause marketing field, we can still recall the “Zip up” campaign for the demarketing of behaviours that lead to contracting the once feared and deadly HIV/AIDS. I am sure many adults will still recall with glee, the “MKO is Our Man”, SON’s “No Paddi for Jungle” or NAFDAC’s “Shine your Eyes.” At the product category, I cannot forget how a campaign execution done for the now rested ambitious AVOP vegetable oil brand with the tagline – “Avop na beta cooking oiloo, Avop e de make chop sweetoo” became a hit at nightclubs and parties, especially when the DJs wanted to herald the commencement of refreshments. The common feature in the above examples is their inbuilt capacities to exploit the emotions of their audiences, supported by solid substantiations to elicit or ignite changes in human behaviour.

As we move into the next stage of the war against COVID-19, there is need to change gear to a new set of communications cocktails. There is also need to search for one Big Idea that drives and unites all the talking points of the communications using our local experiences, folklores, nuances and associations that can connect with our people at the subconscious level. The ultimate goal will be for such executions to contribute to the mitigation of the pandemic and set Nigerians free to go back to their various endeavours.

•Joe Anatune is a Brand Strategist and Communication Consultant.