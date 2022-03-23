From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) has advised Nigerians on how to avoid being scammed by fraudulent organisations engaged in lottery promotional sales.

The South West Zonal Coordinator, NLRC, Mr Tayo Fasuhanmi, said the potent way to avoid being swindled is to verify from the commission the authenticity of most promotional sales from corporate organisations.

In an interview with journalists at Solat Electronic Store at Mokola, Ibadan, Oyo State, on the sidelines of the presentation of a brand new Hyundai Sonata car, to Mr Oyewole Adeyinka, who emerged winner of the just-concluded itel Big Day scratch and win promo, after buying an itel A58 smartphone sometime in February for N40,000, at Solat Telecoms, Mokola Ibadan.

‘Anyone that wants to participate in any promotional activity of this nature, should check our website. This will show the authenticity of anyone who comes up to do promotional games or businesses,’ Fasuhanmi said.

‘There is no fraud in the business. If you contact us, we will give you the load down and run-down of all promotional activities or businesses going on in Nigeria.’

He, however, added that the process that led to the emergence of the winner in the itel Big Day scratch and wins promo, was transparent enough, saying the Itel carried the commission along before the commencement of the promotional activities.

Oyewole, who won the car, said: ‘I am so thankful to itel for this opportunity. I never expected that buying an itel smartphone would mean me winning a car from itel. The day I bought the itel A58, and scratched the scratch card the promoter gave me; I was extremely shocked when I saw it was a car.

“I even thought it was a normal marketing gimmick and never expected that itel would truly give me a car. I am a car owner now and I promise to always enjoy a better life with itel.”

The Managing Director, Solat Telecoms, Mr Ganiyu Ahmed, said he was happy that the winner of the promo bought the phone from his store, adding that “I am happy for the winner. The gift was not an ordinary one. It was a gift that worth it.’