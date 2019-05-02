Jet Stanley Madu

With the very intense heat arising particularly from the sun, health practitioners have advised people with delicate skin to avoid over exposure to extreme sun heat. Of particular reference are Albinos and people who are bald.

Albinos are person with abnormal skin pigmentation. They are so-advised in order to stair safe of heat exhaustion.

Exhaustion, according to physicians, is a condition or disorder that occurs as a result of too much exposure to severe or extreme hot condition or heat. This, they say, may be arising from consistent and very hot sunshine during dry season and in hot areas.

Health experts say that such heat could arise in areas where people work with fire and furnaces, burning bush and wild fire effects, severe over-crowding and compacted environment.

Exposure to heat will always lead to excessive sweating, which removes large quantities of essential fluids and salts, otherwise known as electrolytes from the body. This essentially is what results in exhaustion of the body.

A public health practitioner, Mrs. Celine Akuwudike, have listed the symptoms of heat exhaustion to include; headache, weakness and dizziness. These may be accompanied by a feeling of nausea and vomiting, pains and cramps all over the body. But, more on the arms, legs and abdomen. Sweating is always very profuse and the skin becomes pale and cold, even though the body temperature may remain normal or slightly lower than normal.

Sometimes, the affected person becomes restless with rapid breathing due to loss of strength. There’s a more serious condition known as Sun Stroke or Heat Stroke. This condition is caused by excessive and prolonged exposure to very hot sun, such as dessert sun and other forms of severe heat, which affects the brain severely.

It is said that this may cause the victim to present with symptoms similar to heat exhaustion. This is often associated with very high fever, which can lead to fainting attack, convulsions paralysis and even death.

Akuwudike said the management of heat exhaustion begins with getting out of the heat environment to a cool environment. He said: “If the individual is really down, such a person should be assisted to a comfortable area and be observed closely from time to time.

“Where the victim is wearing tight and heavy clothing, such clothing should be removed to allow for circulation of cooler air. It is advised that the sufferer be fanned. This will help. These first steps should be taken while arrangement is made to take the individual to a health facility for urgent medical attention, where the symptom is severe.”

Other measures to managing the condition include; taking a cold drink of water with about a half teaspoon of salt added. This will help revive the victim. Minor body pains may be relieved with gentle massage of the affected area. A dose of simple pain-relieving drug may be administered to relieve minor symptoms. More severe cases of sun or heat stroke could be emergency situation. This should be reported to a reputable medical centre for adequate investigation and management.

Prevention is noted to be far better and more cost-effective than cure. It is for this reason that it has been advised that in periods and seasons of excessive heat, as being experienced lately, everyone should avoid over-exposure from sun heat.

Also, it is advised that plenty of water be consumed from time to time. This, the health worker say, will replace fluid lost through sweating. Further, people who are engaged in work or other activities under intense heat of the sun should take short breaks to relax in a cooler atmosphere.

People take frequent baths during and after exposure to heat and before going to bed. Wear light and cotton cloth during heat periods. Cover the head while under the sun, especially, people who are bald.

Also bear in mind that other disorders arising from heat exhaustion should be managed by specialist. It is therefore important to take care of the body and health generally by avoiding unnecessary exposure to severe heat as much as possible.