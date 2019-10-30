Chinenye Anuforo [email protected]

Scammers use email or text messages to trick you into giving them your personal information. They may try to steal your passwords and account numbers. If they get that information, they could gain access to your email, bank, or other accounts. Scammers launch thousands of phishing attacks like these every day—and they’re often successful.

A recent report on Internet Crime Complaint showed that victims lost $30 million to phishing schemes in one year. But there are several things you can do to protect yourself.

How to recognise phishing

Scammers often update their tactics, but there are some signs that will help you recognise a phishing email or text message.

Phishing emails and text messages may look like they’re from a company you know or trust. They may look like they’re from a bank, a credit card company, a social networking site, an online payment website or app, or an online store.

Phishing emails and text messages often tell a story to trick you into clicking on a link or opening an attachment. They may say they’ve noticed some suspicious activity or log-in attempts and claim there’s a problem with your account or your payment information and say you must confirm some personal information.

Their trick might include a fake invoice, they want you to click on a link to make a payment. They can even tell you you’re eligible to register for a government refund, offer a coupon for free stuff and people oftentimes fall for this deceit.

Here are tips to protect yourself:

Your email spam filters may keep many phishing emails out of your inbox. But scammers are always trying to outsmart spam filters, so it’s a good idea to add extra layers of protection.

1. Protect your computer by using security software. Set the software to update automatically so it can deal with any new security threats.

2. Protect your mobile phone by setting software to update automatically. These updates could give you critical protection against security threats.

3. Protect your accounts by using multi-factor authentication. Some accounts offer extra security by requiring two or more credentials to log in to your account. This is called multi-factor authentication. The additional credentials you need to log in to your account fall into two categories:

•A passcode you get via text message or an authentication app.

•A scan of your fingerprint, your retina, or your face.

Multi-factor authentication makes it harder for scammers to log-in to your accounts if they do get your username and password.

4. Protect your data by backing it up. Back up your data and make sure those backups aren’t connected to your home network. You can copy your computer files to an external hard drive or cloud storage. Back up the data on your phone, too.

However, if you suspect you might have been attacked, here is what to do: If you get an email or a text message that asks you to click on a link or open an attachment, answer this question, Do I have an account with the company or know the person that contacted me?

If the answer is “No,” it could be a phishing scam. Delete it.

If the answer is “Yes,” contact the company using a phone number or website you know is real. Not the information in the email. Attachments and links can install harmful malware.