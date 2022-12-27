From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

It’s another annual Christmas season. A holiday season and time to unite with friends and family. It’s time to review the outgoing year and prepare for the incoming year, 2023. Undoubtedly, the season comes with lots of merriment.

Evidently, there are often more social engagements during festive seasons especially in southern part of Nigeria. Weddings, house warmings, town union meetings, burials, family reunion, traditional activities and several other activities are often fixed in the festive season, perhaps, because of holidays and people’s availability.

There are always high rate of consumption of foods and drinks, particularly alcohols this period. People often open their mouth and systems to different kinds of food, drinks and lots of consumption. While some eat and drink with care and caution; many others, apparently out of excitement or whatever, loose guard and consume whatever they could lay their hands on. Undoubtedly, some of these consumptions and other actions come with lots of consequences.

Food poisoning, excess weight gain, rise in blood sugar level, constipation, diarrhoea and many other discomforts could arise from the careless food consumption during the yuletide season. Cases of excess weight gain are often recorded this period and in some cases, mismanaged cases result in fully developed diabetes and obesity for those whose bodies are predisposed to that.

NEED TO EAT RIGHT THIS SEASON

As you make merry this season, please remember that your body is not a dumping ground for all manner of food, drinks and other junks. It’s very important you take deliberate effort to protect your body system from harmful foods and unhealthy drinks which often gain access to the body through the mouth.

People who are predisposed to obesity and diabetes should be more careful this period of holidays as they eat and drink. You need to be reminded that your body system is not same with some other people, hence consciousness and extra care are required when eating and drinking.

Medical experts have constantly suggested that eating right is solely the responsibilities of the people, hence it’s important one study his or her body system and know the right food to eat, when to eat the food and how to eat the food in order to protect the body system from harmful exposure.

WHAT FOODS AND DRINKS TO AVOID

Obviously, some foods and drinks, especially alcoholic drinks that are being consumed these days are extremely harmful to the body even when they appear well packaged and attractive. Unfortunately, government agencies that ought to monitor the products, its contents and consumption have gone on “official slumber”.

However, let’s start with the low-hanging fruits. As much as you can, please avoid carbonated sugary drinks and several carbohydrates and packaged foods that seem to be easily reached and affordable. They are unhealthy and deadly to the body.

But if it becomes necessary to consume them, please do that with extreme caution. They should be minimally taken and at the right time and quantity. For instance, it takes several hours for the liver to process the alcohol in the body. And the more alcohol one consumes, the extra effort is required for the liver to work.

Nevertheless, it has also being medically suggested that people should consume fish and chicken more than red meats, especially people who have advanced in age, because fish and chicken are more healthy to the body.

NEED TO GO NATURAL

One of the ways to avoid unnecessary weight gain this period is to embrace natural foods that are healthy to the body. Though, it’s holidays season and many people would wish to visit outdoor foods for some kind of packaged foods. This “adventure” is not for all people.

Please try and go green. Embrace vegetables like carrots, lettuce, tomatoes and several others. These vegetables provide nutrients vital for the health and maintenance of the body. Most vegetables are naturally low in fat and calories. Vegetables are important sources of nutrients such as potassium, dietary fiber, folate, vitamin A, and vitamin C.

The holiday season might have afforded many people the opportunity to travel to their local communities/villages to celebrate with their people. Please endeavour to eat as much natural foods as you can, because medical researches have proofs that it’s more healthy to eat vegetables and natural foods than the packaged foods and junks being promoted to people in the cities.

EXERCISE

Regular exercise should be taken seriously this period of holidays. This is because many people would have chosen to temporarily adopt sedentary lifestyle in the of rest. As you eat, drink and sleep; please remember to engage in routine exercise as little as possible for few minutes each day. This will enable you to burn calories that must have been accumulated from foods and drinks.

There are different kinds of exercises that one can do either indoors and outdoors. But whichever way, choose the convenient one that will not cause more harm to the body.

Also, in rare cases and perhaps, based on medical advice, laxatives are recommended to further cleanse the system and purge out unwanted items from the body system. But in the nutshell, please eat and drink wisely this season so you can return after the holidays healthier to face the challenges of the new year, 2023.