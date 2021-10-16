It’s a tough world there but being in a relationship with someone who loves, respects and supports you can give you the strength you need to go through life’s challenges without breaking down.

The support of your partner in the lowest moments can help boost your confidence level. This is because no matter how challenging a situation is, a supportive partner’s presence, words or affirmation and encouragement can make you believe that everything will be alright.

Being supportive in a relationship is beneficial, as it creates trust and a solid foundation. When you are a supportive husband, wife, or partner, your significant other will know that they can count on you, and you are their safe place.

This sets the stage for a healthy relationship in which you and your partner are a team. Following the twenty steps for becoming a supportive partner does not require any significant, life-altering changes.

Instead, it involves small but meaningful steps that can really change the dynamic of your relationship for the better. It is sad to see some couples in silent competition with one another. They don’t support one another because they don’t want their partner to be better than them.

If you are wondering how to take on some of the traits of a supportive partner, you can take certain steps to walk the talk. Words without actions mean nothing in relationships and marriages. You can learn how to give your partner emotional support, motivate and encourage them and make them feel important and respected.

Listed below are some tips for men and women who wish to support their partners more and make their relationships better no matter the challenges that come their way.

The first step to being a supportive partner is being empathetic. It requires you to put yourself in your partner’s shoes. If you are annoyed that they are venting to you about a bad day, think about how you might feel if you had a conflict with someone and wanted to talk to your partner about it but they wave it off like it’s not important.

It is important to respect your partner’s point of view instead of making judgments based on your own perspective. You can’t be in a relationship and insist that it’s your way or nothing. You have to listen to your partner and understand their own points too.

If you notice your partner is going through a challenging situation, anticipate what they might need from you, and provide it without their asking. Sometimes, it can be difficult to ask for help, or your partner may feel guilty, placing a burden upon you.

When life gets difficult, be sure to communicate to your partner that you two are a team or a united front. Express that you want to remain supportive of each other. Don’t become part of the problem by talking down on your partner or making fun of them for going through a rough time. That’s unpleasant.

When your partner accomplishes something or is facing a challenge, be sure to let them know you are rooting for them. Something as simple as saying, “I am so proud of you,” or, “I know you can handle his” will go a long way.

Make an effort to always ask your partner how their day was, and remember the details. It is easy to ask your partner about their day and then tune them out, so you forget important details later. This may make them feel a lack of support.

Part of being supportive in a relationship is being able to apologize when you are wrong, such as when you fail to do something you promise you would do or when you wrongfully accuse your partner of something they didn’t do.

Take time to praise your partner for their accomplishments and remind them that you appreciate the things they do for you. Let them know how you feel about the good and thoughtful things they do to keep your relationship going smoothly.

They may occasionally do something differently than you would, but chastising them for it shows a lack of support. So, instead of criticizing them for doing something incorrectly, accept their way of doing things and correct them with love.

As a supportive partner, you need to show understanding instead of questioning your partner or making unreasonable assumptions when issues come up. You may not always agree with the choices they make, but jumping right to the conclusion that they are wrong does not show support. Instead, giving the benefit of the doubt is an important way of supporting your partner.

Research shows that active, responsive listening is essential for well-functioning intimate relationships. Responsive listening requires you to be actively interested in and participating in the conversation. You can do this by taking time to ask questions, so you can truly understand your partner’s perspective.

Another way to support your partner is to sit down and talk about their hopes, dreams and goals. If your partner doesn’t want to you excel, grow or become successful, he or she is an enemy of progress and you shouldn’t be with such a person to begin with. Your partner should support you to grow and become the best of yourself, and you should do the same thing too. It’s a two way thing.

