By Omodele Adigun

Losing your phone and wallet or having them stolen can be very frustrating, particularly if you have your phone number linked to your bank account. The first thing to do is to block your bank account to prevent unauthorized person from withdrawing your money or having further access to your bank account, and your private data.

Therefore it is very important to know how to block bank account instantly.

How to block your bank account, SIM card

First step is to call the customer care of your mobile network provider and ask them to block your line. If the banks are in operation, rush immediately to the bank and sort things out with them. If not, or if a branch of the bank is not available, call your bank Customer Care and give your bank account details. Then log into your online banking and block your ATM.

You may also dial the bank code with any available phone and follow the instructions.

If your phone or ATM card is stolen, or you suspect that fraudsters might be tampering with your account, you can block your bank account from debit transaction with a mobile phone.

This is done simply by dialing the bank code on your phone. Instantly, you will be required to type in your account number and name. Automatically, your account will be blocked from any debit transaction.

Some banks will require you to call customer care to block the account while others may require you to use a USSD code.

Below are some bank codes or USSD codes to use to block your bank account.

First Bank: Send “BLOCK” to 30012 via a text message

Zenith Bank: #966*911#

GTBank: *737*51*10#

Union Bank: text “BLOCK CARD NUBAN” to 20123

UBA: Dial *919*10#

Fidelity Bank: Dial *770911#

Keystone Bank: Call 23470020003000

Sterling Bank: Call 070078378464

Ecobank: Send “STOP” ATM your account Number to 0806326226

FCMB: Call + 2342798800

Access Bank: Call +23412802500

Wema Bank: Call 08039003700

Polaris Bank Call +2341270850

IBTC: Dial *909#

How to block your SIM card

Use of IMEI

IMEI is the identification number of the phone. IMEI number can be found on the phone settings packet.

In case your phone was stolen, the first thing is to make a report at the nearest police station. Then take the police report and your ID card to your service provider. Your service provider will block the phone and SIM card in the phone.

And in case you forget the phone IMEI number, you can still block the phone and SIM card. All you need is to contact your service provider and request to block your line. In that case, you will be required to provide your ID and answer some questions to confirm whether you are the true owner of the phone.

