Considering its pivotal role, governments usually invest huge funds in the industry, while the management of the human and material resources is strictly left for experts to handle. This is targeted at making life easy for the masses while boosting the economy and ensuring adequate returns to all stakeholders.

But this is usually not so in Nigeria. The business has since been majorly taken over by those who shouldn’t be found near the sector. Commercial motorists are often harassed and coerced into paying levies that are, in most cases, without evidence of payment or documented anywhere. There have been persistent fracas between commercial drivers and these levy collectors that usually end in death or permanent disability for the combatants.

There have also been concerns that the revenue generated by those handling it goes into private pockets of certain individuals who are friends to those in authority. And the cycle has continued for years, from one political dispensation to another.

The poor road network, gully-filled roads across Nigeria, rickety vehicles, unregulated and inconsistent fares as well as lack of political will, has further done more harm to transportation business in the country.

Many Nigerians have expressed concern with the sheer chaos that has characterised public transportation in Nigeria over the years. Also perturbed is Mr Ayo Owolabi, an engineer and public transport specialist based in the United Kingdom, In his view, Owolabi, a digital transformation consultant with Transport for London, noted that from his experience, there were many things lacking in Nigeria in terms of organisation and management. Owolabi spoke as special guest on Journey Thus Far, an online interactive engagement initiated by Christ’s School Ado-Ekiti Alumni Association, Class of 87.