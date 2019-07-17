Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has said continuous sustainable quality nursing education will bridge the gap of imbalance development in the health sector.

He disclosed this during the opening session of Examiners’ Workshop 2019 organised by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, tagged: ‘Sustaining quality nursing education and practice in the 21st century – The place of professional examination” at the Theophilus Ogunlesi Hall, University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, yesterday.

Secretary General/Registrar of Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, Farouk Abubakar, was represented on the occasion.

Makinde, who was represented by the Head of Service in the state, Ololade Agboola, said: “We have seen the need for sustainable quality nursing education and practice, which requires consistent and continuous education.

“Our nation’s healthcare system is a shared destiny and we cannot afford an imbalance development in that sector, hence the need for sustainable improvement in the quality of our education and service as nurses. Without mincing words, professionalism is the key.

“For you to achieve your desired goals, you must engage the full potentials of your profession, synergise with other healthcare providers through health education and sharing of professional knowledge and ideas.

“Let us build on our strengths and shore-up our weaknesses. Let’s all work together to promote this noble profession – Nursing. It is a calling and not career. Help show the world that nurses have lots to offer.

“Let us work in partnership for a better improved quality nursing education and practice. By this, we can collectively make Nigeria a great place to live, work and raise family.”