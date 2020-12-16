By Steve Agbota, [email protected]

Asides its rapidly growing population, Nigeria’s transport system has the capacity to generate over N7 trillion per annum, backed by sustainable infrastructure managed by professionals within the industry.

Transportation infrastructure is essential for the economic and social development of all countries as well as for supporting regional and global co-operations and economies.

As a matter of fact, transportation infrastructure in Nigeria includes roads and highways, railway, canal and navigable waterways, seaports and lighthouses, airports, mass transit systems, bicycle paths and pedestrian walkways and ferries. For many years, infrastructure deficits have stunted the development of virtually all sector of the economy.

But unless the Federal Government finds the recommendations of the national transportation summit organised by the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria (CIoTA) worthy of implementation, it will help Nigeria to build infrastructures that will sustain the development of the sector.

Ideally, sustainable transportation is any means/mode of transport that impacts positively on the society and enhances economic growth, promotes trade opportunities, and improves access to basic facilities.

Even as the United Nations (UN) describes it as a transport means that better integrates the economy while respecting the environment. However, for a transport system to be reckoned with as sustainable, it must be economically, morally, and environment friendly.

Speaking at the summit, the Executive Secretary of Nigerian Shippers Council, Bello Hassan, said transport is key and determines the nation’s economy especially now there is need to diversify the source of the country’s revenue.

“We need to look at the transport sector that is able to generate about N7 trillion per annum. And if we do that, it means that we are creating more transport infrastructure and we are creating massive employment.

“We are to be specify so that transport infrastructure is built to one another. Integrated seamless transport system is necessary especially when we are going into African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), which has become quite necessary. It is not our population of 200 million that will make us to have advantage over that trade agreement. What we make us have advantage is the efficiency of our infrastructure.”

According to him, modern infrastructure will ease trade, adding that in the cost of production, Nigeria spent 40 per cent on transportation, which is not supposed to be.

“We should invest in that, which we will be looking at 70 per cent so that we free other resources towards our productive and services. Nigeria should be a producing and manufacturing nation. Nigeria should be an export nation. We cannot be an import revenue economy nation for long, we need to export and our export must be competitive,” he added.

Meanwhile, Also speaking, the President, CIoTA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, said the Institute is looking forward in making transportation a professional transport sector, saying only those that has what it takes will be allowed to do business as professionals within the industry.

Jamoh, who is also Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), said CIoTA was promoting professionalism and training to aid the government with the right manpower to man the transport infrastructure.

“The journey for the Institute has begun. We are building on broad policies anchored on a tripod of professionalism; education, research and development; and advocacy.”

In order to ensure professionalism, Jamoh said CIoTA was working hard to empower members with the required skills, knowledge and expertise to man the country’s transportation infrastructure.

“The Institute is also working with universities and other tertiary institutions to try to build professionalism in the transport sector from the undergraduate level. Committees have been set up to follow up on policy recommendations from CIoTA to ensure their implementation,” he said.

Also speaking, Chairman of the CIOTA Summit Intellectual /Technical Committee, Prof. Innocent Ogwude, advocated competitive environment for transport sector to attract more investment in transport infrastructure.

Ogwude added that following global trends, Nigeria had embarked on a programme of transport sector reforms since 1999, adding that the reforms were ongoing to rebuild the transport infrastructure base of the country.

He reiterated the need to create competitive environment in the transport market, which could be achieved by unbundling of the existing monopoly structure, represented by the Nigerian Railway Corporation.

Ogwude, who is also the President and Chief Consultant Socent Management Consult Limited, said that there was need to unbundle the monopoly structure of Ministry of Works, Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) as well as Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to enable fair trading and enhanced private sector participation in the industry.

“Until the transport industry transforms onto a truly market economy, with legislative institutions on technical as well as economical and economic regulation adding that opportunities for innovation and technology in sustainable transport infrastructure development would remain challenged,” he added.