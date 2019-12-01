You cannot have a healthy relationship without trust. But once in a while men and women in relationships have experienced situations where their trust was broken by the person they loved.

Can trust that’s been broken be rebuilt? The answer is yes but it depends on some steps which should be followed diligently.

Admit your mistakes

When you attempt to hide your mistakes, your partner knows that you are being dishonest. By being open, you show your vulnerable side, and this helps build trust with whoever you are in a relationship with.

This is because they perceive you to be more like them—everyone makes mistakes. If you pretend that you never make mistakes, you will make it difficult for others to trust you because you have created an unnecessary difference between the two of you. When all a person sees is the perfection you project, they likely won’t trust you.

Don’t take your relationship for granted

Trust often results from consistency. We tend to have the most trust in people who are there for us consistently through good times and bad. Regularly showing your partner that you are there for them is an effective way to build trust.

Don’t hide your feelings

Being open about your emotions is often an effective way to build trust. Furthermore, if your partner knows that you care, they are more likely to trust you.

Emotional intelligence plays a role in building trust. Acknowledging your feelings, learning the lessons that prevail, and taking productive action means that you won’t deny reality—this is the key to building trust.

Appreciate your partner’s efforts

Acknowledgment and appreciation play an important role in building trust and maintaining good relationships. Recognizing and appreciating the efforts of your partner shows your talent teamwork and increases the trust.

On the other hand, if you don’t demonstrate appreciation for a good deed, you appear selfish and selfishness destroys trust.

Be true to your word

The point of building trust is for others to believe what you say. Keep in mind, however, that building trust requires not only keeping the promises you make but also not making promises you are unable to keep.

Keeping your word shows others what you expect from them, and in turn, they will be more likely to treat you with respect, developing further trust in the process.

Communicate effectively with your partner

Poor communication is a major reason why some relationships break down. Good communication includes being clear about what you have or have not committed to and what has been agreed upon.

Building trust is not without risk. It involves allowing both you and others taking risks to prove trustworthiness. Without effective communication, you may discover that the messages you intended to send aren’t the messages that are received.

Bear in mind that it takes time to build and earn trust

Building trust is a daily commitment. Don’t make the mistake of expecting too much too soon. In order to build trust, first take small steps and take on small commitments and then, as trust grows, you will be more at ease with making and accepting bigger commitments.

Be honest with your partner

The message you convey should always, always be the truth. If you are caught telling a lie, no matter how small, your trustworthiness will be diminished.

Help your partner whenever you can

Helping your partner with some things even if it provides no benefit to you, builds trust. Authentic kindness helps to build trust as your partner can count on you when it really matters.

Do what is right

Always doing what you believe is right, even you’re your partner seems to disagree with you. This will make him or her respect your honesty.

Interestingly, when building trust, you must be willing to upset others on occasion. People tend not to trust those who simply say whatever they think others want to hear.

Always think before acting

Only make commitments that you are happy to agree to. Have the courage to say “no,” even when it disappoints someone. Be clear about what you have on your plate, and keep track of your commitments.

Being organized is a necessary part of building trust with your partner. It enables you to make a clear decision as to whether to agree to requests that require your time and energy.