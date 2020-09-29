By Christopher Oji

One most important thing human beings need before others is shelter, but often times , during budget and planning by the government , they do not consider housing for all .

The issues of housing for the masses is neglected by the government, but an Estate Surveyor and Developer, Godwin Oselle has drawn the attention of the government and well to do Nigerians to use the wealth that God has given to them to help in building affordable housing for the masses.In this interview with Christopher Oji, Managing director, CEO of Gasvine properties limited ,Lagos ,said he has come out fully to assist the masses in building affordable and quality housing for them . Excerpt:

Why are you into Estate development?

Answer – First , I am Surveyor and estate developer. Second, I have gone into research to discover that the government has always downplay the issues concerning the masses. If you will agree with me ,but I stand to be corrected ,the most essential thing that man needs is home. Without a home, a man cannot coordinate himself. A man who has no home of his own is not yet a man.After considering all these, I decided to wipe out tears from the people by providing affordable housing for the masses.

How affordable is your housing project ?

Answer- Well, you should know that house rent will never come down as it will continue to rise , therefore, our company wants to decongest the Cities, especially Lagos with a population of over 20 million .We now have large hectre of land in Kentakilason community near Yotomi Estate in Mowe Ogun State. In the estate, the list employed or even commercial motorcycle riders can afford a plot or half plot of land. For instance, an Okada rider who saves N1,000 a day will be able to save N5,000 in five days and he will deposit the money with us. In four years time the Okada rider would have achieved what a millionaire has achieved.The Okada man should not waste N100,000 on pepper soup ,drink and smoking; he is a human being and must save for the future. Journalists , teachers and any other professionals should think of their future; invest on land ,if you don’t want to build,you can resell the land . A land that you invest N1 million today can become N2 million next year.

What is your plans concerning the Estate?

Our objective is to provide affordable and reliable home for the masses,but we have plans for other people in the country and in the diaspora. Every Nigerian, including those in diaspora are accommodated. We have some schemes.For instance, in the estate, we have abroad scheme, where people in the diaspora will come to rest when they come back home.If you are living in Europe, America ,Dubai or any other place ,we construct the same type of building that you see in the country you are coming from. We have those who are buying for future ,you can buy and resell.We have those ,who want to build with their own pattern. Whichever way you want it, be sure that you are guaranteed as we shall be briefing you or your next of kin about the activities concerning your investment.

What measures have you taken to checkmate building collapse?

It is not all houses that are homes . There are some houses that are built for the sake of having a home to lay your head, but there is more to building a house that you can beat your chest and say ,yes ,I am at home . That is the main reason why we are in this flat and solid land in in Ogun State. This area is not the kind of area that you will be afraid that when rain threatens, you start running helter skelter . There are places that before you leave your home ,you will remove vital documents, Matrass and other perishable things at home . That is no the place you can call home . A home is a place that you will be comfortable and confident wherever you maybe .Again ,we are professionals surveyors and Real estate developers . We use high quality materials, even when you are building on your own, we will still supervise you. We will first approve your drawings,after which we supervise the building ,so we don’t experience building collapse. Once we comply with standard , quality and professionalism, there won’t be building collapse. We are definitely turning this estate to a beautiful city that will be an envy of other countries. We will have swimming pool, recreational centre , event centre, shopping malls, hospital and every good thing that will make people happy. The good thing that the estate will be gated and well fenced . The issues of security is not a problem as we have a Police station closby. We are liasing with the police and private security agents to ensure maximum security .For those who work in the busy and congested city of Lagos,you will come to the beautiful city to relax with nice vegetation and natural air filled with oxygen.

What is your advice to the government and the people?

My advice to the government is that the government should as a matter of urgency look into housing. The masses need affordable homes. Housing should be a priority. God made it so that everyone must have where to put his head. The government can involve private sectors in house development . The government should know that a homeless person is an unorganized person. What I am saying is that the government should not pay lip services to the issue of housing.

For the members of the public, you need your home . Landlord will keep on increasing house rent and none knows his or her fate. Get your home and stop putting pressure on yourself with house rest . Rest and save yourself the stress of house rent. Don’t miss this opportunity as we have made it easy for everyone to get his or her home . The place is developed already. It is just near the popular Yotomi Estate.