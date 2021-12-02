The Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund (NSSF) has unveiled a special COVID-19 themed photography contest tagged WENAIJA Photography Contest.

Speaking in Lagos on Tuesday, board member, NSSF, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, noted that the campaign titled ‘Visions of Nigeria’ is an initiative that seeks to tell, through photography, Nigerian stories, by Nigerians on how Nigerians have been adapting to and overcoming the economic, health, education, and social impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. It would tell the COVID-19 story through the eyes of the public using compelling photography.

On her part, general manager, NSSF, Dr Fejiro Chinye-Nwoko, said that the campaign will provide an opportunity for youth across the country to communicate visually the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the people, organisations and the country at large and how Nigerians are coping.”

She added that the campaign will allow youths across the country to be a part of a life-changing project whilst providing an avenue for youth empowerment and upskilling. Prizes up for grabs in this inaugural competition include cash to the tune of N6million, enrollment into paid internships programs and personalized mentorship sessions with select industry leaders.

On what the campaign represents, the GM further explained that the campaign would be an opportunity for Nigerian youths to express their creativity through photography by framing their best shot and telling real-life stories of real-life situations showing how people are learning to live with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and how they are overcoming it. “Visions of Nigeria’ will paint a picture of hope for a new and safer world post-pandemic. The photos will be positive, and messaging will be clear and concise.

“The competition is open to all youths with a mobile phone or digital camera to capture memories or images that suit the theme of the competition. Like all photography competitions, NSSF ‘Visions of Nigeria’ seeks to precipitate and renew interest in photography. It will recognize and celebrate the best photographers, based on their skill set and talent, judged solely based on their interpretation of the given theme.

“The platform will equally give the visual artists the exposure they need to progress in their photography as their submission in the competition will be massively shared and praised both online and offline.

“Participation is free and easy. Participants are to register on the website www.wenaijaphotocontest.com and post their entry. The rules guiding the competition are clearly stated on the website and a dedicated contact line is available for any inquiries. Our target is 10,000 entries of amazing images from across Nigeria”

The competition according to the organizers will run for four weeks thus: Submission of entries opened Wednesday, December 1, 2021. Voting lines for the 100 semi-finalists opens on Monday December13, 2021 and all Submissions, voting and the entire competition closes by 11:59pm on Saturday December 25, 2021.

“The 100 semi-finalists get to win cash prizes of N50,000 each and have their works showcased at the premium auction that will hold in Lagos on January 19, 2022.

“Our panel of award-winning judges will be on hand to select the top 5 finalists with the most unique works. These 5 finalists will win additional cash prizes as well as get employed into paid internship programs and earn personalized mentorship sessions with select industry leaders.

Chinye-Nwoko called on youths and youth groups with interest in photography to take advantage of the campaign to get their names and work out to the crème de la crème of the society.

“The funds generated through this competition and other activities will be used to upskill Nigerian youth and provide a platform for them to thrive.”

