It’s very easy to redeem gift cards to Naira. However, not all gift card trading apps or websites will give you the value and service you deserve. There are numerous websites out there promising to help you convert your gift cards to Naira. But, not all these are the best for you.

If you are going to trade your gift card at all, you need to maximize profit. You also need to be sure you’ll get your money in the first place. These factors and more form the bedrock of the best places to trade gift cards. This article details everything to know in choosing the best gift card exchange in Nigeria.

FACTORS TO CONSIDER WHEN CHOOSING GIFT CARD EXCHANGES

Choosing a platform to trade gift cards online instantly, it’s not just about the website’s interface. There are critical factors to consider. The best gift card trading app or website is the one that checks all the following boxes.

Reputation

Reputation should precede the gift card trading platform you choose. Financial transactions are sensitive. Hence, you should be sure of the platform on which you trade. Either you are selling an Amazon gift card or iTunes, be sure it isn’t on a website that won’t credit your Naira account.

When you see a platform, check for social proof. Check the site’s online activity. If possible, look for the website name on Trustpilot or other trusted review platforms.

New platforms can also be reliable. You’ll be able to tell from their online activity since launch. At least one person has tested the platform; get to know that person’s review. If you aren’t sure about a platform’s reputation, steer clear.

Rates

You are in the business of trading gift cards for profit. It’s not about passion. Hence, you need a platform that maximizes your profit. The best site to redeem gift cards in Nigeria will offer you the highest amount of Naira possible. Hence, before you decide on one platform, check for their rates for the different gift cards. Then, compare other platforms’ rates.

Different Gift cards have differing values. Hence, research to know the standard price of the gift card you own, then sell to a platform that offers you more money.

Security

Security is another vital factor to consider when choosing a gift card trading platform. You can do quick research on if the platform has been hacked before. You don’t want to commit your money to a platform you can’t trust.

Support

Just random persons and their friends can set up several trading platforms. Platforms like these may not have the resources to cater to user requests and complaints when there is an issue. Technological systems are not infallible. Hence, you should only trade your gift cards for Naira on a platform with dedicated support staff.

Reputable platforms provide support either through chat, phone calls or email. If a platform offers none of these, they aren’t secure.

To know about a platform’s support system, try reaching out through the channels they provide. If you get a response and help within a few hours, you can then be sure of the platform’s responsiveness. When there is adequate support, it becomes easier to buy and sell gift cards in Nigeria.

Transactional Speed

Any reputable gift card exchange in Nigeria should boast of instant transactions. Once the trading platform can verify that your card is genuine, they should release payment instantly. Hence, a platform that delays payment is a terrible option. Furthermore, the deposit rate to accept shouldn’t be beyond a couple of minutes.

You can find out how fast a gift card exchange in Nigeria is by reading reviews. Even if the platform has the best rates, once payments take too long, find another site. The sites promise of speedy deposit shouldn’t entice you; check for reviews from real people. Preferably, check with people that have once used the platform.

Gift Cards they Support

Before hurrying to sign up on a gift card trading platform, check if they buy or sell your gift card of interest. You can find this information by looking through their website. Popular and reputable gift card exchanges support almost all cards.

FINAL TAKE

The best gift cards exchanges in Nigeria adequately meet all the factors mentioned in this guide. One such site is Gift Cards Hub. Since its operations began in 2017, Gift Cards Hub has risen to be a respected voice in the Gift Cards Industry. Check them out now.

