I came in close contact with to get tested. My friend and I kept calling @NCDC gov to get tested. What if we didn’t persist?

“No info on my test result. At 12am, an ambulance was at my house. I woke from sleep and was crying. I got to the isolation centre, but no one was there to receive me. I waited in the ambulance for two hours. The nurses eventually came out and treated me like a plague. I sat in the ambulance feeling rejected. No questions about how I felt. So many questions about my travel history. Some information I had provided to NCDC and Lagos State government during profiling. Lack of data sharing! After two hours, I was taken to my space. I felt lonely, bored or disconnected from the outside world. Few days after, another patient came in. We bonded. Days later, patients trooped in. Are people observing self-isolation and social distancing? I was scared for Nigeria.

“The next day was tough. No appetite. The nausea, vomit and stool- ing was unbearable. I’m a blood type A and COVID-19 dealt with me. I thought I was going to die and contemplated a succession plan for @StandtoEndRape. I was on drug daily. Sometimes, I’d take 8 tablets in the morning, 13 tablets in the afternoon, 10 tablets at night. My system threw everything out! Water, food, soap and all disgusted me. But, I’d look at the wall and force myself to stay hydrated – drank ORS (Oral Re- hydration Solutins). I fought to live. I fought.