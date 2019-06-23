Gilbert Ekezie

The major concern about diabetes is the tendency of the disease to lead complications as it progresses. Diabetes is a disease that results from the inability of the body to either produce sufficient amount of insulin or resistance to insulin. Insulin is a hormone involved in the metabolism of sugar. Normally, the pancreas (an organ behind the stomach) releases insulin to help the body store and use sugar and fat from digested food.

Diabetes is a lifelong disease. Many people have it and may not be aware that they have it. Experts advise that people with diabetes need to manage it well in order to stay healthy.

Chief Executive Officer of AKO Group of Companies, the sole marketers of Dykure herbal capsules and Diabiz tea for control of diabetes, Mr. Obiora Atuchukwu, said when one eats or drinks, much of the food is broken down into a simple sugar called “glucose”, which is transported through the bloodstream to the cells of the body where it can be used to provide some of the energy the body needs for daily activities.

He explained that the amount of glucose in the bloodstream is regulated by the hormone insulin. “Insulin is always being released in small amounts by the pancreas. When the amount of glucose in blood rises to a certain level, the pancreas will release more insulin to push more glucose into the cells. This causes the glucose level in the blood to drop.”

Atuchukwu also hinted that Type 1 diabetes occurs because the insulin-producing cells of the pancreas called beta cells are destroyed by the immune system. “Those with type 1 diabetes produce no insulin, so, they must use insulin injections to control their blood glucose level. It is a known fact that Type 1 diabetes most commonly starts in people under the age of 20. It may also occur at any age.”

The AKO Group CEO stated that Type 2 diabetes is the most common form of diabetes as it affects many adults. It is the leading cause of diabetes-related complications such as blindness, non-traumatic amputations and chronic kidney failure requiring dialysis. “Unlike those with type 1 diabetes, people with type 2 diabetes produce insulin. Type 2 diabetes usually occurs in people over the age of 40, who are overweight. It can also occur in people who are not overweight due to lifestyle.

He noted that to keep the blood glucose levels from getting too low, the body signals one to eat, and releases some glucose from the glycogen stored in the liver. “People with diabetes either do not make insulin or their body’s cells are no longer able to recognize insulin, leading to high blood sugar. This means that diabetes is having blood glucose level of 126 milligrams per deciliter or more, after an overnight fast.”