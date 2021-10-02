By Oyinlola Pelumi Adewale

Heartburn is a condition that feels like there’s something a burning in your chest. It is caused by the upward movement of the acid contents from your stomach to the oesophagus- a tube that connects your throat and stomach, thereby causing irritation in your upper belly or below your breastbone. The burning sensation is caused by acidic stomach juices rising into the oesophagus when the valve between the oesophagus and stomach does not close properly. This is why heartburn mostly occurs after eating fatty, fried or acidic foods and even after over feeding yourself. Fortunately, heartburn doesn’t affect the heart and you can use the following home remedies to cure this burning sensation.

1. Chew gum

Chewing gum for a long period of time after a meal can help reduce heartburn. Chewing gum stimulates saliva production and swallowing. This might help dilute and clear stomach acid from your oesophagus and push the nasty acids back to the stomach. Chewing gum helps improve digestion, the food in the stomach tends to be broken down faster and results in earlier emptying of the stomach, lowering the chances of heartburn.

2. Have a glass of Yogurt

Yogurt has many benefits. Aside from the fact that yogurts are known to keep the digestive system healthy, they are also a very good source of protein that helps soothes stomach discomfort. Yogurts are often known to provide a cooling sensation that helps soothes an irritated oesophagus. Yogurt is also a natural remedy to help relieve heartburn.

3. Mix baking soda with water

Baking soda provides immediate relief from occasional heartburn by neutralizing stomach acid. A little baking soda mixed with water can reduce your stomach’s acidity level. It works like an over-the-counter antacid, but a baking soda concoction doesn’t taste as good as those over-the-counter medications. It is important that while taking this mixture, it should be taken slowly to avoid side effects like gas and diarrhoea.

4. Take apple cider vinegar

When you have heartburn, the acid in your stomach travels up through your oesophagus and irritates it, causing that burning or tight feeling in your chest. Apple cider vinegar is a moderate acid that could help bring down the pH of your stomach. Drinking apple cider vinegar that has been diluted in water after and also before a meal can help reduce heartburn in some people.

5. Avoid sleeping on your right side:

When you are experiencing heartburn, right-side sleeping relaxes connecting muscles between the stomach and the oesophagus, or food pipe so it is advisable you sleep on your left side. Sleeping on your left side helps digestion and the removal of acid from your stomach and oesophagus more quickly.

6. Almonds

Almond is also effective in treating heartburn. It speeds up digestion and provides immediate relief from heartburn. Due to their oily nature, a handful of almonds help reduce heartburn in some people.

When heartburn is accompanied with these symptoms, it may be signs of a serious condition and you should seek medical care immediately.

• Severe chest pain

• Change in stool colour

• Bloody vomit

• Unexpected weight loss

•Having trouble swallowing.

