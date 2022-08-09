The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has called on the Federal Government to begin implementation of measures to increase the country’s revenue and borrow from cheaper sources to cushion Nigeria’s debt portfolio.

Dr Michael Olawale-Cole, President, LCCI, gave the advice in a statement in Lagos on Monday.

Olawale-Cole said the advice had become necessary following the country’s rising debt stock that was becoming increasingly problematic in the face of dwindling revenue and the unsustainable burden of subsidy payments.

He said that recent statistics on government revenues showed poor performance and mounting government costs, making it evident that Nigeria was going through a debt crisis.

He noted that aggregate expenditure for 2022 was estimated at N17.32 trillion; at the end of April, a revenue of N5.77 trillion was expected but only N1.63 trillion was realised as government’s retained revenue.

The LCCI boss added that within the same period, government’s actual spending stood at N4.72 trillion; N1.94 trillion on debt servicing, N1.26 trillion on personnel costs, leaving only N773.63 billion for capital expenditure.

He said that the country’s total public debt stock rose from N39.56 trillion in December 2021 to N41.60 trillion by the end of the second quarter of 2022 as revealed by the Debt Management Office (DMO).

He warned that the borrowings were significantly increasing, and Nigeria was struggling to service these debts due to revenue mobilisation challenges and an increased fuel subsidy burden.

These developments, the LCCI President said, were disturbing seeing that debt servicing alone was higher than actual retained revenue in the first four months of this year.

“There are already concerns that most, if not all, of the assumptions in the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) 2023-2025 will be missed as we continue to experience unprecedented levels of disruptions to supply chains and agricultural production.

“The 2022 budget assumptions have already fallen short in terms of inflation, exchange rate, and GDP growth rate and all of these assumptions have become inadequate.

“Nigeria’s Debt-to-GDP ratio now stands at 23.27 per cent, as against 22.43 per cent on Dec. 31, 2021.

“On the path of caution, we urge the Federal Government to discontinue this unsustainable pattern,” he said.

The industrialist acknowledged that the level of insecurity in the country had prompted increased spending on defence and security.

He said that the deteriorating security situation in the country had also battered investors’ confidence and affected foreign exchange inflows into Nigeria.

He stressed that with the high component of Eurobonds as part of external debt, the current weakening of the naira signified an exchange rate risk likely to put pressure on inflation and its attendant consequences.

“Nigeria is the only major oil exporter that hasn’t benefited from the windfall of higher global oil prices.

“The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that debt servicing may gulp 100 percent of the Federal Government’s revenue by 2026 if the government fails to implement adequate measures to improve revenue generation.

“In the face of rising debt servicing costs accompanied by a dwindling revenue, the provision of critical infrastructure and amenities like healthcare services, education, power, roads, and security will be hard hit as funding shrinks,” he said.

He noted that recently, the Debt Management Office (DMO) listed N250 billion Sukuk on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) as an alternative financing source to bridge the infrastructure gap in the country.

He said the issuance and subsequent listing of the Sovereign Sukuk on the NGX platform aligned with the Chamber’s persistent call for cheaper government financing away from debts by leveraging innovative and cost-effective revenue sources.