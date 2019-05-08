Chinenye Anuforo [email protected]

There comes a day when you want to delete your Instagramaccount. You are given the option of disabling your account for a set amount of time or deleting permanently. So, in the following guide, we will show you how to delete your Instagram account permanently, or how to disable your Instagram account for a while.

How to disable Instagram

If you want to take a short break from Instagram, you can disable your account instead of permanently deleting it.

Doing this means people won’t be able to find your account, look at your photos or message you, but it also means you can one day bring your account back to life if you ever get the urge to get back on that Instagram train.

To do this, you will need to head to the browser version of Instagram, as it’s not possible within either the iOS or Android apps. So head to a browser on your phone, tablet or desktop computer and sign in here with your account details.

Then you will want to press the person icon in the top right and then press “Edit Profile”. You will then need to scroll down the page and press “Temporarily disable my account.”

How to reactivate a disabled Instagram account

If you ever want to return to Instagram after disabling your account, the good news is it is pretty easy. You will want to head back to Instagram’s website and sign in with your account information, where it will then allow you to reactivate your account, bringing you straight back to where you started.

How to permanently delete your Instagram account

This is the big one. Be warned, if you go through with these steps you will be deleting your Instagram account for good. There is no returning to your Instagram account after you’ve done this.

You won’t be able to access your photos, messages or followers ever again.

To delete your Instagram permanently, you will want to head to this page where you will be asked to log in to continue.

You will then need to select a reason for why you would like to delete your account and then it will give you the option to get rid of it forever. If you press that button your account will be gone for good, so proceed with caution.