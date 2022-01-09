By Christy Anyanwu

To look classy does not necessarily involve wearing expensive designer items. It is more about wearing timeless, fitted clothes in timeless designs. Being a classy woman means you are comfortable in your own corner and therefore don’t always follow the trends. These little tips would guide you to stay on point in 2022.

Focus on fit: Pay close attention to the length and silhouette of your clothes to determine the alterations that need to be made to elevate the fit for your clothing.

Avoid showing too much: In terms of necklines avoid anything low cut, stick to necklines like scoop neck, square, rounded or v-neck.

Wear neutrals: Neutral colours stand you out in a classy way. Black, white, beige, and navy are ideal neutrals to lean on. It is also great to mix neutral colours with nice prints and bright colours to add a classy touch to your outfits.

Don’t overdo accessories: A great rule is choosing one main accessory to be part of your outfit and skipping the rest. For instance, statement neckpiece and no earrings.

Stick to classics: Build your wardrobe with your favourite classic pieces like: blazers, shirt dresses, kaftan, boubous, sheath dresses etc.

Pay attention to details: Your makeup and nails speak volumes about your personality. Endeavour to shop for cosmetics that suit your complexion. Also, visit the internet for a DIY lesson on how to look good

Wear proper undergarments: Panty lines and ill-fitted bras make your outfit clumsy and appear messy. Avoid pants that show lines under dresses and skirts, or bra strap that shows.

Style your hair: Hair is another important area just like makeup. Your hair gives a good cheer to your looks.