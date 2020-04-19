Recently, I listened to a radio programme on Wazobia FM, Abuja. Some listeners who called in to contribute their views on the live programme disagreed on the issue of the killings in Benue State. What was discussed on that programme informed the need to write this piece.

According to some of the callers, Fulani herdsmen were said not to be responsible for the ongoing killings in Benue State. They accused a notorious gang leader of perpetrating most of the killings in the state, most especially within the Zaki-Biam area of the state.

However, whether it is herdsmen that are killing Benue people or it is the gang leader, all that is immaterial. What is important is how to stop the killings. If I really have to blame any person or group of persons for the killings in the state, then, the political leaders in the state are the ones I would blame because lack of good leadership is the cause of the killings and other problems we are facing in the state.

The major function of any government is to protect the lives and property of the citizenry but in Benue State and the country at large, property and lives are not protected.

The lives and property of our leaders are secure while the citizens are dying on a daily basis and have their properties destroyed by herdsmen, Boko Haram, armed robbers, kidnappers and so on.

We will not continue living in fear. We are tired of running from our homes because of the attacks on our lives. We are tired of bad leadership; we are tired of leaders that care only for their own safety and the safety of their families and friends. We will no longer tolerate them.

Nevertheless, as a matter of urgency, necessity and responsibility, our leaders should end these killings now. This is not an appeal; it is one of their constitutional duties and a responsibility that they must perform.

• Awunah Pius Terwase, wrote from Mpape, Abuja