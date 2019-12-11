Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun on Wednesday said most of the crises across the world was as a result of disunity, poverty and ignorance which must be addressed in order to end the challenge of insecurity.

Oyetola stated this at the International Conference on the Biography of Prophet Muhammed organised by the Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN) in collaboration with Nusret Educational and Cultural Company and Hira Magazine in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the conference was “Impact of the Exemplary Leadership Style of Prophet Muhammed on Inter-Ethnic and Inter-Reoigious Harmony.”

The governor urged the people to leave in harmony with one another as no religion teaches violence.

He described Islam as a religion of peace, urging adherents to emulate the exemplary life of Prophet Muhammed.

Oyetola also said that government at all levels must be encouraged and supported by the people to ensure that they reduce poverty through empowerment and job creation.

He further called on government at all levels to be just in their dealings and keep the promises made to the people.

“In Islam, breaking promises is a grievous sin. There are several verses of the Holy Qur’an that emphasise the need to keep promises.

“Conscious of the above fact, as a Muslim whom God in His infinite mercies has chosen to steer the affairs of the State of Osun, I have not failed in my responsibilities to provide good governance to our people by delivering on my campaign promises.

“As a government, we are conscious of the fact that our administration is a product of Allah’s promise, the benevolence of the people of Osun and our mandate.

” I have also not disappointed this great organisation by being its good ambassador as a Muslim governor who has consciously comported himself within the dictates of our religion in our service to Allah and the people, ” he said.

In his lecture, Dr Kamil Kemanci of Nile University of Nigeria, Abuja, called on Muslims to live in harmony with the people of other faiths as practised by the prophet.

Kemanic said Muslims must set up a society where people love one another and live in peace and harmony irrespective of religion or ethnic origin.

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary of MUSWEN, Prof. Muslih Yahya, said good leadership had been identified as a major factor for the poor growth in developing countries.

Yahaya said inter-communal disharmony and crises resulting in violent clashes as well as lack of visible commitment to the welfare of the citizens on the part of political leaders had featured constantly.

“Politicians use the impoverished masses and manipulate religion and ethnicity to set the people against one another in order to perpetuate themselves in office.

” Ethnicity and religion remain the most ready instruments manipulated to fuel crises and perpetuate disharmony.

“Negative application of both ethnic and religious interests can be effectively controlled and put to the best use with adequate guidance that is certainly capable of putting the communities on the best footing if the examples in the life style of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) are followed by the leadership of the communities.

” All challenges of human existence have their solutions in the legacy left for humanity by the Prophet in the Quran and the Sunnah,” Yahya said. (NAN)