From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

An All Progressives Congress (APC) contender for the Ondo North senatorial seat, Dr Alex Ajipe, has identified the provision of jobs for the unemployed as a solution to insecurity in Nigeria.

Ajipe said if all the youths involved in kidnapping, banditry and insurgency are gainfully employed, it will bring an end to the menace of insecurity in the country.

The senatorial hopeful, who spoke on Wednesday at the official declaration of his ambition in Owo, headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of the state, said if all Nigerians are gainfully employed, an end will come to insecurity in the country.

He also called for legislation against banditry, kidnapping and terrorist activities in the country, saying that he will use legislative means to fight against insecurity if elected a senator.

The ace industrialist, who frowned at the activities of bandits and insurgents in the country, said the federal government should wage serious war against insecurity in the country and do everything to protect the lives of the citizenry.

‘An idle hand is the devil’s workshop. So, it is my belief that providing jobs for the people will go a long way in curbing the menace of insecurity in our country. Many are into banditry because there is no job to do. Giving jobs to this set of people will be a relief for the country,’ Ajipe said.

While soliciting the support of the people of the senatorial district, Ajipe promised to serve them with the fair of God, stressing that the people of the area need quality representatives at the Senate in order to draw the government’s attention to the area.

He urged members of the APC in all the Local Government Areas that make up the senatorial district to support him in securing the party’s ticket, saying that he has the strength and courage to deliver what his people want.