Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Association of Foreign Relations Professionals of Nigeria (AFRPN), yesterday, said the Federal Government should put its foreign policy to use over the killing of Nigerians abroad.

President of AFRPN, Amb. Gani Lawal, who stated this while briefing journalists in Abuja, preparatory to the second annual lecture/workshop said the government must ensure that culprits were brought to book and dealt with decisively to serve as deterrence.

The former Charge d’Affaires of Nigeria in Algeria said said what the nation’s foreign policy could do was to demand from government of those countries where Nigerians are being killed that justice must be done and at the same time, asks for restitution for families of victims.

Also speaking, former Nigerian Ambassador to Pakistan, Ridhwan Mustapha, said it was the duty of the Federal Government to guarantee the protection of every Nigerian wherever they might be.

Mustapha also said wherever any incident happened involving any Nigerian, it behoved on the government and Nigerians in that country to handle the case.

“The South Africa we talk about, nobody is happy. Nigeria is not happy, the government is not happy because it is unfair. When you look at the law of reciprocity, Nigeria has done a lot for South Africa,” Mustapha said.