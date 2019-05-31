Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington, has proffered solution to spiralling violence in the country.

This is even as the United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria honoured Imam Abdullahi Abubakar who hid 200 villagers during attacks on Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State with Ambassador’s Peacemaker Award for Heroism.

Symington disclosed this during an interfaith dialogue with Imam Abdullahi Abubakar at the premises of the United States Embassy in Abuja.

Symington said: “It will end when all come together and invest in each other and when individuals find the path forward, not just for their own daughters and sons, but for the daughters and sons of every Nigerian.”

Earlier, Ambassador Symington urged mankind to love one another and let the idea of one family take the centre stage.

The United States Ambassador also urged the world to emulate the virtue of kindness to promote global peace.

The envoy added that Imam Abubakar’s act of brotherliness raised hope of a cohesive society in the face of growing mistrust.

“Today, there is only one word that matters and that is perhaps, love. Or perhaps, one more word, family.

“With the lesson of this imam, chief imam, this village head, this deputy imam, and all of those who brought you this story, is a lesson not just for Nigeria, but for all mankind – one family, one race, one love,” Symington stated.

In his earlier remarks, Imam Abubakar said God who created mankind, had a reason for creating mankind in different forms and brought mankind together and gave a command to mankind not to harm one another.

“God has created us as diverse people. Some black, some white, some tall, some short. God has a reason. He is the only One who knows why He created us that way.

“It is unfortunate what happened in my community which led to the demise of some in the community and by Allah’s grace, some have survived to tell the story,” Imam Abubakar said.