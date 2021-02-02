Global original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Samsung, has partnered with Africa’s foremost technology and lifestyle hub, Tech Experience Centre to offer Nigerians a six months’ interest-free payment option on its latest devices – the Galaxy S21 series.

The smartphones – the S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra – were recently unveiled to the public at the Tech Experience Centre on Yudala Heights, Idowu Martins Street, Victoria Island.

Equally important, interested Nigerians who desire to get their hands on the amazing devices without burning a hole in their pockets have been offered a flexible way of acquiring them and paying later within six months, with the added incentive of not having to pay any interest. The offer, exclusive only to the Tech Experience Centre, is valid until Thursday, February 11, 2021.

Head of the Tech Experience Centre, Chidalu Ekeh, says the offer is a unique one, in view of the prevailing economic constraints and the need to lower the entry cost of acquiring new devices for Nigerians.

‘‘We understand the need to lower the entry cost for new, cutting-edge devices as these, especially when you consider the current depression in the economy. This explains the partnership between Tech Experience Centre and Samsung to make this happen. Since we rolled out this offer, we have recorded significant uptake from many interested subscribers who are keen to take advantage of the zero-interest financing opportunity to get the Samsung Galaxy S21 devices,’’ she stated.