Some couples believe that New Year resolutions are fruitless but making couples resolutions with your partner can help you stick to your promises. This can also strengthen your relationship.

Here are some practical New Year’s resolutions-for-two that will help you welcome the New Year in love and keep your relationship strong all year long.

Quit fighting over little things

If you have a serious fight with your partner, it is important to bring it up, but try to avoid petty arguments and insults. One nitpicky fight isn’t a big deal, but over time, small, bitter comments can erode the foundation of your relationship. Pick your battles.

Praise more, criticize less

When you spend a lot of time with someone, it becomes easy to overlook the things that are great about them. Instead of dwelling on your partner’s bad habits, remind yourself of the reasons you fell for him or her in the first place. Then remind him or her!

Couples who have been together for a long time tend to forget to compliment one another. Try to dish out three compliments for every criticism, and don’t be shocked if your partner mirrors your actions. Shared appreciation breeds kindness and consideration.

Play together

Infuse your relationship with a sense of play. Have pillow fights, talk in funny voices, and dance together. Do something creative together. Stepping outside of your routine can bring you and your partner closer, and it will ensure that things don’t get boring between you.

Sweat together

If you are serious about losing weight, you can enlist your partner as a workout buddy. If you are not overweight, exercising with your partner is still a great way to improve your overall health.

Make sex a priority

When couples are busy, sex can get lost in the shuffle, but it is too good for your relationship, health and mood for you to skip. Make time to reconnect with your partner by scheduling a weekend where you both have time to explore each other’s bodies.

If sex has become lackluster, in your relationship, put some energy into figuring out how to make it exciting again. Try a new position or change the venue.

Treat your partner as well as you treat your friends

It’s easy to take your romantic partner for granted, and sometimes people don’t treat their lovers or spouses as well as they should. Like family, you assume that they are in it for the long haul and when you are stressed, it is your romantic relationships that take extra abuse.

Ask yourself if you say or do things to your partner that you wouldn’t do to your best friend, and if you discover that you do, adjust your behavior accordingly. And, remember, it takes practice to change a habit; don’t give up if you don’t change overnight.

Listen attentively

Don’t nod automatically as your partner talks. Don’t watch television while he or she tells you about his or her day. Sit down, look your partner in the eye, pay attention to what he or she is saying and ask follow-up questions.

This is one of the best things you can do for your relationship. Active listening is a skill that you have to hone with time and effort, but it’s incredibly important. Work at it.

Stop multitasking with technology

When you are spending time with your sweetie, banish buzzes, bleeps and chirps from your computer and phone. Don’t scroll through your texts while your partner is talking to you or message a friend while you are supposed to be planning dinner.

You may think you can do two things at once, but when you do, you are sending your partner the message that they are not worth your full attention.

If you both have things you must do on your phone or computer, set time aside to accomplish the tasks, and then move on with your evening and don’t even think of counting your tech time together as a date.

Strive for emotional honesty

Couples who are emotionally honest with their partners enjoy good and loving relationships even if they encounter challenges. Being emotionally honest with your partner is one way to strengthen your bond.

Saying “I feel” instead of “you made me feel” will help you and your partner stay focused on resolving the negative emotions without it turning into a blame fest.

Here’s to a Happy New Year and to your relationship growing stronger this year!