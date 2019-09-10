Polaris Bank has explained that it takes a minute for customers to get its new pay day loan called Polaris Salary Advance.

According to the bank, Polaris Salary Advance is a customer-led product that enables employees get up to 50 per cent of their net monthly salary to meet basic needs before their next pay day. The product is designed to provide short term financing to customers via convenient and accessible digital channels such as the mobile phone to enable customers take care of pressing financial needs or emergencies that arise before payday.

The bank added that customers could use its Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) code to access the service in three quick steps:

•Dial *833*12# on their mobile phones;

•Input required loan amount and

•Select ‘1-Accept’ or ‘2-Decline’.

“The product requires no documentation and customers can access up to 50 per cent of their net monthly salary capped at N500,000 for a 30-day tenor or next salary date. In addition, by leveraging the USSD technology, the service is available 24/7 on all telecommunication networks. The product also offers financial empowerment to enable customers get soft loans to improve their lifestyle and help them take charge of their resources rather than bank on uncertain sources, “ the bank said.

Polaris Bank is a customer-centric and future determining bank positioned to deliver innovative solutions, industry-defining products, services and platforms across all the key market segments.