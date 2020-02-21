Are you a lady out there endowed with small boobs? Do you have low self-esteem and have lost confidence in yourself because of the small size of your breasts? Are you dreaming of having bigger and firmer boobs like Cossy Orjiakor? Now it’s time to say Eureka!

After years of parading and titillating most Nigerian men with her massive jugs, Cossy Orjiakor is now dishing out advice on how small-breasted girls can achieve bigger and firmer boobs.

In a chat with TS Weekend, she states: “My boobs are natural, so I don’t really need further enlargement. But for those who want to get bigger boobs, my dear, if that is what you really want, just go ahead and get it. You can always go for breast enlargement procedures. You see, eventually everything is going to dry up and wrinkle, so have fun.

“As for my boobs, I always apply oil or Vaseline and I also use shear butter. Talking about firming up my boobs. I do this exercise called ‘booby trap’. I shouldn’t be talking about this here but it is more like an exercise. You use your cleavage to grab things and hold them firmly for a while. It helps to firm up your boobs.”