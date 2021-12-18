By Kate Halim

The annual festive season is, once again upon humanity, but the world can be a very dangerous place. Wherever you are, you never know when you may find yourself in a situation that will require you to defend yourself from physical harm. It can be easy to get lost in our own little worlds when we are out and about. You have to stay alert and keep an eye out for anything that doesn’t feel safe or makes you feel uncomfortable.

With the rate of kidnapping, robberies and killings going on in different parts of the country, it is important to know some of the things you can do to keep yourself and loved ones safe. With Christmas and New Year drawing near, Saturday Sun spoke to Mr. Rotimi Aromolaran, a United States-based security expert and consultant who shared some tips on how to stay safe during the Yuletide season.

ONE: MINIMIZE THE USE OF GENERATORS

During this period, people should minimize the use of generators as it might not help them know when something is going on that they need to protect themselves from. Long time usage of generators should be discouraged to avoid deaths by generator fumes and also fire incidents.

TWO: SECURE YOUR HOMES FROM BREAK-INS

It is very important that families should be security conscious at this time. A lot of crimes take place during Christmas and New Year celebrations because people let their guards down. Lock your doors and windows well. Check your surroundings for strange movements before you sleep. Make sure you and your family are safe at home.

THREE: DON’T SHARE YOUR TRAVEL PLANS

This is a bad habit some people possess. Don’t share your travel plans with strangers or even your friends because you don’t know who is who. Some people are not to be trusted. Keep your flight and travel itinerary to yourself. You may think some people are your friends but you don’t know that they sell information to criminals around. Be wise.

FOUR: MEMORISE YOUR NEXT OF KIN’S NUMBER

Doing this can make a difference in a life-or-death situation. Memorise one or two numbers of trusted family members that you can call during any emergency. Knowing these numbers by heart will get you help faster than when you start looking for your phone book. It will also help you get help easily if your phone is stolen.

FIVE: AVOID KEEPING LATE NIGHTS

People should stop playing with their safety by keeping late nights during the Christmas period.

A lot of people are desperate and will do anything to make money off gullible people. Be sensitive about your surroundings. Don’t engage in unnecessary disagreements and fights, especially with strangers. It might be a ploy to rob you. If you must go out, do so quickly and get back home on time.

SIX: DON’T LEAVE VALUABLES IN YOUR CAR

People shouldn’t leave laptops, expensive phones and gadgets in their cars. Let your possessions be at home. You don’t have to take them everywhere you go. Make sure you lock your cars well, especially if you are in an unfamiliar environment. Don’t leave your car in a hurry. Make sure you wind up your glasses and lock your car. Check your car door to make sure it’s locked before you leave. This is very important.

SEVEN: BE CAREFUL WHEN MAKING CALLS IN PUBLIC

At this time, you have to be careful whenever you are making calls in public. Don’t talk about money or possessions or a recently successful business because you don’t know who might be listening. Don’t divulge sensitive information when you are making calls in public. Don’t allow strangers know your plans, movements or that you have money. You can text whatever you want to do next to the person on the line. You have to be hyper-sensitive of your environment.

EIGHT: DELETE BANK TRANSACTION MESSAGES

Insecurity is on the rise and it is not wise to leave bank transfer transaction messages and emails on your phones or devices. Delete them immediately they come in, for security reasons. Don’t leave your phone or device carelessly for people to access and find out your financial capacity. Always be on the alert and protect yourself.

NINE: AVOID NIGHT TRIPS

If you are travelling to your village or to somewhere else to celebrate Christmas and New Year, avoid night journeys. It is better to leave early so that you can get to your destination on time. And if you are going in groups, make sure others are security conscious too. Be cautious of where you are and where you are going. You don’t have to leave your safety to chance.

TEN: MAKE SURE YOUR CAR IS IN GOOD SHAPE

If you are driving, make sure you fix your car so you won’t become a victim of touts or robbers if it breaks down on the road. Make sure your tyres are good. Check your engine to make sure it’s working perfectly. Have fire extinguisher in your car and make sure it’s functional. Don’t pick up strangers on your way to your destination. Stay safe and alert.

ELEVEN: DON’T WALK WITH BOTH HEADPHONES IN

It’s common for some people to travel with headphones. Going about with headphones and completely blocking out the sounds surrounding you is dangerous. If someone is approaching you from behind, your ears are your warning. If it’s not necessary to have headphones or earphones on, don’t use them.

TWELVE: CONTROL WHAT YOU POST ON SOCIAL MEDIA

In this age of social media, it’s easier than ever to let the world know what you are doing at any given moment. Never underestimate how far what you post online can travel. Discussing your holiday plans on social media could potentially lead predators to your location, or even burglars to your empty home. Don’t be tempted to broadcast your location to the world. You don’t know who is watching you.

THIRTEEN: DON’T GO TO PARTIES WITHOUT KNOWING HOW TO GET BACK HOME

It’s party season and many people will be enjoying nights out with friends and family, or going out into town to celebrate Christmas and New Year.

Make sure to plan ahead. Know where you are going, who is going to be there and how you are going to get home. It’s good to carry extra money (hidden) in case of emergencies.

FOURTEEN: DON’T ACCEPT DRINKS FROM STRANGERS AT PARTIES

Keep an eye on your drinks to help prevent someone from spiking them, and if someone you don’t really know offers you a drink, be sure to watch that nothing nasty gets added.

With the festive spirits high, don’t be tempted to drink more than your limit. Alcohol can cloud your ability to make good judgements, and it can put you in an extremely vulnerable position.

FIFTEEN: USE TAXIS THAT ARE LICENSED ONLY

Share your taxi ride with a friend if you can, and always sit in the back. If you are travelling on your own, be sure to tell a friend that you are leaving, and send them a message letting them know you are home safe, so there is someone looking out for you.

Be sure to not give any personal information to a chatty driver, no matter how friendly they may seem. Always make a note of the driver’s name, and also the make and colour of the car.