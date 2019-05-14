Since there is no escape from making online payments in today’s world, you must take adequate precautions to keep your money safe. Below are 10 steps that can ensure safe online payments:

Search the Internet carefully

When you are looking for product reviews or price comparisons on a search engine, you run the risk of unintentionally clicking on a ‘poisoned’ search result that can lead you to malware instead of your intended destination. Poisoned search results are created by cyber criminals who use search engine optimisation tricks—called Black SEO—to manipulate search results to insert malicious links. Tools such as Kaspersky’s URL Advisor or third-party browser add-ons such as Web of Trust can help you avoid poisoned links and malicious websites.

Type, don’t click

Type the URL in the address bar instead of clicking a link to go to your chosen retailer’s website. It may take a little more effort, but this simple action can help avoid visiting fake and malicious websites. Ensure that the link starts with ‘https’. The ‘s’ symbolises a secure site. Make sure there is a padlock symbol in the browser window frame whenever you visit a payment site.

Get a temporary credit card

Some credit card companies issue temporary credit card numbers for their customers. These temporary numbers are meant for one-time purchases. Even if the information is stolen, it is of no use. However, you cannot use them for purchases that require regular payments and auto-renewal. In that case, use a credit card that has a low limit.

Use a dedicated computer

You can keep a computer solely for financial transactions. Install Google Chrome with HTTPS enforcement and also a trusted anti-virus programme. Keep the dedicated computer clean: don’t use it for casual surfing or social networking.

Use a dedicated email address

Create an email address only for online shopping. This can help you reduce the risk of opening potentially malicious email or spam messages which are disguised as various kinds of notifications or sales promotion.

Use a password manager

A password manager can help you deal with multiple accounts. A manager encrypts passwords which would otherwise be in plain text. A manager will also help you avoid a common mistake—keeping one password for all your accounts. Some antivirus and Internet security products include password management and password security features.

Avoid public Wi-Fi/computers

Never do financial transactions on a public Wi-Fi. Hackers can intrude easily into a public WI-Fi network and steal your login details. If you need to make a financial transaction when you are out, use your own mobile phone network.

Keep your data to yourself

Don’t save your bank and personal details in a browser or a payment site. Type the information whenever you make a transaction. Don’t forget to log out every time you log in.