Some may not appreciate the importance of my writing on this topic and the celebration of the birthday of Jesus Christ on December 25 which I treated in the last five weeks. To such people I should have written on the controversial Amotekun project of the Governors in the six states in the South – West (Ondo, Ekiti, Osun, Oyo, Ogun and Lagos), the alarming or embarrassing state of insecurity in the country and the nation’s dolorous economic and living standard situation.

But what such readers do not realize is that any columnist can write on such and other non – scriptural or spiritual matters. And that only a few can handle the contentious claims of Pastor Williams Folorunso Kumuyi, the General Overseer of the Deeper Life Ministry and his Mountain of Fire and Miracles Church counterpart, Pastor Daniel Kolawole Olukoya.

These were their statements six weeks ago, in the last week of December, that Jesus Christ was not born on December 25 and that the celebration of his birth anniversary on that day had idolatry beginning. This was that that a pagan ruler of the defunct Western Roman Empire in the fourth century forced Christians to shift Christmas from its original date to December 25, the day he and members of his religion celebrated their sun idol.

Of course, it is only people Almighty God speaks with one – to – one and discusses issues in the Bible with and who had read the history of the Catholic Church and that of the defunct Western Roman Empire, who can handle the matter successfully. Since I belong to this rare group it therefore behoves on me to do so.

Another important reason for writing on the controversial Christmas issue is the same for which I did the series on polygamy in 2008 and 2017 and that on whether or not a Christian should drink alcohol treated last year. I have had to do this series to let the anti – Christmas pastors and prophets know of God’s curses in Deuteronomy 27:11 – 26 on anyone who would not obey His laws and teachings in the Bible.

Until I wrote about this in 2008 and again in 2017 many clerics were not aware of this grave pronouncement of the Lord. But since I did the series on polygamy I have not heard Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God on his group’s Dove Television or elsewhere and other pastors preach that the Lord is against multiple – marriage. Neither have I seen any pastor or prophet who has a column in any newspaper do so. About nine of them write columns in the Sunday Vanguard which I read every week.

In other words, through my enlightenment I have saved clerics who have stopped preaching that God is against polygamy and the drinking of alcohol from the Lord’s punishment on earth and their hereafter. This is because the Most High has no law against multiple – marriage and did not condemn it anywhere in the Bible.

On the contrary, He gave rules in Exodus 21:10 – 11 and Deuteronomy 21:15 – 17 to any man with two wives not to favour one spouse and her children in order to have a peaceful home. Jesus too did not preach against polygamy anywhere in the New Testament. He only spoke against adultery and divorce (Matthew 5: 27 – 32).

With regard to alcohol, it was only the Nazirites that were barred from drinking it (Numbers 6:1 – 21). The priests (Aaron and his sons) were only ordered not to take alcohol before going for duty in the Temple or Church (Leviticus 10:8 – 15). Other people were only told not to get drunk (Proverbs 20:1; 23:29 – 35 and Ephesians 5:18).

Given this, it is only okay for a priest to preach that Christians should not take alcohol, so as not to damage their organs or to advise them to drink a little and not doing so to the state of stupor or getting dazed. But it is lying and a sin for a cleric to say God is against people drinking alcohol and as a result should not do so.

If the Lord in the Bible did not say people should only marry one wife and did not bar men and women from taking alcohol, how could He be the one who would tell a cleric to go and preach otherwise? Such clergy are only giving their opinion on the matter but falsely doing so in the name of God.

Any pastor who claims that the Heavenly Father discusses issues in the Bible with him or her and says that the Lord is against animal sacrifice is also not speaking the truth. Because it is something that must be carried out before the Ancient of Days allows someone to start asking questions on statements and stories in the Christian Holy Book and the Koran of the Muslims.

I urge people to wait for me to complete this presentation before reacting to this article.

Adieu Dr. Adesokan (1934–2019), my favourite cousin (2)

My Egbon (elder or big brother) was a very brilliant, highly intelligent and an amazing man who attended one of the best institutions in the country. He had his secondary education in the early 1950s at Christ’s School Ado – Ekiti (founded in 1933) and one of the six most reputable secondary schools in Nigeria in terms of academics and the behaviour of the students.

He attended the University of Ibadan established in 1948 for his tertiary education where he graduated as a medical doctor in the late 1950s. It was the only university back then, so only brilliant students gained entry into it. Although he did not influence me, as fate would have it, I also attended Christ’s School, Ado – Ekiti (1958 – 62) and the University of Ibadan (1965 – 68).

Dr. Adesokan was also a man of great talent. Although a medical doctor, when I lived with him at Kingsway Road, Ikoyi, Lagos in 1970 and 71, he serviced his Citron car himself and carried out minor repairs when it became necessary. It was only when the car broke down and needed major work that he called in a mechanic. He learned about maintenance from reading the vehicle’s manuscripts.

When he left Lagos to settle in Ado – Ekiti in the 1980s, he sketched the drawings of the hospital and the house he built in the town. He did the same when he finally moved back home to Ijare.

