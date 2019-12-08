Dear readers,

At this time of the year, many of you travel to various parts of the globe to meet family, and if your family is like most, they want to know if you are bringing a guy home, especially if you are already at that age and getting over. So, you are so happy to have met a guy and you are trying to show him off, but the truth is that you don’t feel like he is that happy being with you. So, how do you know if he is into you or not? These tips will help you to decipher the truth.

Your guy never contacts you first

If this guy really likes you, he will be eager to talk to you often. In fact, anytime he has a spare minute, he will want to text, chat or just sneak in a “Hi, babe, just checking on you” kind of call. If he likes you, you’ll be on his mind, and he’ll want to know if he’s on yours. But if it’s always you who’s making contact first, that’s a sign that whilst he’s happy to chat with you if you initiate things, he’s not keen enough to reach out to you. This should be your first clue.

He makes you wait

Okay, so there’s always a chance that he might just be deluded enough to think that ‘playing it cool’ is going to work, and that if he waits three days before returning your texts, you won’t be able to resist his charms. And there might be all kinds of other excuses.

But, basically, the truth is that if he’s consistently trying to play hard to get by waiting for hours or days before responding to your messages, even when he has read them, he probably just doesn’t want to talk to you all that much. It is time to move on.

He cancels repeatedly

This guy always has an excuse for why he can’t go to the game with you. He is constantly cancelling on you and not making sure to reschedule for the very next possible opportunity. It means that he is preoccupied with someone else or just not interested in you. This is your big warning sign that you should be running for the hills.

He blows hot and cold

One minute he seems super-interested in you and is really affectionate, and the next he’s just not.

Chances are that the keen moments occur when he’s feeling lonely or insecure, and when he’s back on an even keel you’ve served your purpose, until the next time his ego needs massaging. If he’s trying to repeatedly pick you up and drop you, he’s not the one for you. Ladies, don’t allow yourselves to be used as a “comforter.”

You’re always the one making plans

Just as you’re always the one texting him first, you’re always the one to suggest that the two of you should do something together. He’s happy to agree if he’s not got other plans, but he’s not going to try to organize things with you or think of ideas for dates you might enjoy. He pretends to be laid back and says, ‘Babe, I will go wherever you suggest.” Oh no, please drop this guy like a hot potato.

He’s never shown a shred of jealousy

I am talking about a possessive man here who tries to control you with his jealous tendencies. I am talking about a well-headed guy who is into you. If he loves you, he will show this emotion when you do certain things. I am not saying that he will go overboard but if you mention that you will be hanging out with your best buddy who is a 6.4ft pack of handsomeness chances are that he will show some jealousy. A little bit of jealousy here and that is a very good sign. After all, if you see a guy you’re dating speaking to another woman or hear him mention an ex, you’re probably going to feel at least a little bit jealous.

So, if you want to test the waters to see if he’s into you or not, you could try mentioning that you’re going for lunch with that best buddy again and see what his reaction is.

Ok, so the bottom line here is for you to be careful and find someone who genuinely loves you. Good luck ladies.

ν Dr. NJ