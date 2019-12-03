Several energetic millennials, goal-oriented professionals and other passionate individuals gathered recently in Lagos for the maiden edition of the Best Life Conference. The event took place at the premises of The Waterbrook in Victoria Island from Friday November 22 to Sunday November 24 2019.

The three-day event started on an exciting note with a music concert headlined by the award winning artiste, Sinach. This was followed by other outstanding ministrations from Banky W, Mairo Ese, Nosa, Cobhams and Korede Bello.

Stephen Chandler shared nuggets on the true meaning of ‘Living your best life.’ The aim was to inspire every attendee to desire a life of all-round fulfilment. The evening, which was hosted by Banky W, ended with an after party and an opportunity for delegates to network and consolidate on all they had learnt.

Other highlights from the conference include a panel discussion on ‘Purpose; where speakers, including Zai Chandler, Banky W, and Afua Osei shared insights on what purpose truly means and how to walk in it. The second panel discussion, which featured Richard Mofe-Damijo, Lanre Olusola, Adesua Etomi Wellington and Lala Akindoju, according to participants, was an enriching deep dive into the desire for validation and negative consequences of seeking validation in the wrong places.

The conference ended on the final day with a special ministration from Mercy Chinwo and a word in season from Stephen Chandler where he encouraged everyone present to seek their best life in the presence of God.