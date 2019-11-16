Stroke happens when blood stops flowing to part of your brain. The cells begin to die, and you may have damage to areas that control muscles, memory, and speech.

Watch your blood pressure

If you have high blood pressure and you don’t manage it well, your chances of getting a stroke go up. Ideally, your blood pressure should be under 120 over 80. If yours is too high, talk to your doctor about ways to change your diet and get more exercise. If that’s not enough to control it, he may prescribe medication to help.

Keep stress in check

Stress can make it more likely you will get a stroke, maybe because it causes inflammation in parts of your body. If you are stressed at work, try some simple things to help dial it back. Get up and move around often, breathe deeply, and focus on one task at a time. Spend a healthy amount of time away from the office.

Break a sweat

Exercise helps you get to or stay at a healthy weight and keep your blood pressure where it should be which are two things that can lower your odds of having a stroke. You will need to work out hard enough to break a sweat five days a week for about 30 minutes. Talk to your doctor first if you are not in great health or haven’t been that active in a while.

Lose weight

Obesity and the health issues it can cause diabetes and high blood pressure which boosts your chances of stroke. You can lower the odds if you lose as few as 10 kilograms. Try to keep your calorie count under 2,000 a day, and make exercise a regular thing.

Manage your Diabetes

Diabetes affects how your body uses glucose, an important source of energy for your brain and the cells that make up your muscles and tissues. It can raise your odds of having a stroke, so it’s important to watch your blood sugar carefully and follow your doctor’s instructions.

Get your cholesterol checked

High levels of LDL ‘bad’ cholesterol and low levels of HDL ‘good’ cholesterol can raise your chances of having plaque buildup in your arteries, which limits blood flow and can lead to a stroke. Cutting down on saturated and trans-fats can help lower your LDL, and exercise can boost your HDL.

Pay attention to your heartbeat

Atrial fibrillation (AFib), an irregular heart rhythm, makes you five times more likely to have a stroke. If you notice a racing or irregular heartbeat, see your doctor to find out what’s causing it. If it’s AFib, your doctor might be able to treat you with medicine that lowers your heart rate and cuts the odds you will get blood clots. In some cases, he or she may try to reset your heart’s rhythm with medication.

Choose the right foods

A balanced diet of fruits, veggies, fish, lean meats, and whole grains can help lower your cholesterol. That means plaque is less likely to build up in your arteries and form clots. It also can help protect you from other conditions that raise your odds of having a stroke, like diabetes and high blood pressure.

Don’t smoke

Smoking makes your blood more likely to clot, thickens and narrows your blood vessels, and leads to the buildup of plaque, all of which make you more likely to have a stroke.

Take your medications

This sounds like an easy one, but a lot of people have a hard time with it. Take your medicine for blood pressure, diabetes, and heart health on time and as prescribed. If you are concerned about side effects, talk to your doctor before skipping your medications or taking less than you are supposed to.

Eat fibrous foods

The magic number here is 7: For every 7 grams of fiber you add to your daily diet, your stroke risk goes down by 7%. You should get about 25 grams a day: six to eight servings of whole grains, or eight to 10 servings of vegetables.

Eat a little dark chocolate

Flavonoids are plant-based chemicals in cocoa that have all kinds of health benefits. For example, they can help with inflammation, and that can relieve pressure on your heart. Studies show a little dark chocolate a day helps prevent heart attacks and strokes in people with a higher chance of having heart disease. Just don’t overdo it because chocolate has sugar and saturated fat.

Signs of a stroke

It might start with the odd symptom. Maybe the side of your face goes numb. Or you can’t lift your arm because it feels like lead. If you are having a stroke, what happens next and how fast makes all the difference in how you will recover. That’s why it helps to know how a stroke unfolds. You’ll be better prepared to take the right steps for yourself or someone close to you.

The first few minutes

A stroke comes on when your brain doesn’t get the blood and oxygen it needs. That could be due to a clot, known as an ischemic stroke. Or it can happen with a burst blood vessel, as with a hemorrhagic stroke. No matter which one it is, it’s not long before brain cells start to die. Once a stroke begins, you lose almost 2 million brain cells every minute.

That’s what leads to the first symptoms you have, which can seem like some part of your brain quickly went offline. You might be grabbing milk from the fridge and suddenly your face feels funny. Or sitting at your desk and realize you can’t budge your arm to answer the phone. Or you’re in the middle of a sentence when you start slurring your words.

In seconds, you go from totally fine to totally not. Any one of those three signs -face drooping, arm weakness, and trouble talking means someone needs to call for help. Don’t wait; call your doctor or family members first.+ Add to contacts